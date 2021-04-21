Finance

Coronavirus stimulus checks: How to apply for $9,000 funeral expenses reimbursement

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than half a million lives in the U.S., hurting families both emotionally and financially. The federal government is doing everything possible to at least reduce the financial burden on the people affected by the pandemic, such as issuing stimulus payments. Along with stimulus checks, the government now is also […]
Next Article
Coronavirus stimulus checks: How to apply for $9,000 funeral expenses reimbursement
Image credit: joaph / Pixabay via Valuewalk

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than half a million lives in the U.S., hurting families both emotionally and financially. The federal government is doing everything possible to at least reduce the financial burden on the people affected by the pandemic, such as issuing stimulus payments. Along with stimulus checks, the government now is also reimbursing up to $9,000 for funeral expenses to those who lost their loved ones to coronavirus.

[soros]

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Coronavirus stimulus checks: who can apply for funeral expenses reimbursement?

Both the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, created provisions for reimbursing funeral expenses. As of now, it isn’t clear how much the program will cost.

It is estimated that if every family that lost a loved one due to the pandemic applied for up to $9,000, the program could cost about $5 billion. The funds for funeral assistance will be available through FEMA.

This funeral assistance program was launched recently. It grants up to $9,000 per funeral with a maximum of $35,500 per application, meaning one can apply for more than one deceased person. Anyone who meets the following criteria can apply for the reimbursement of funeral expenses:

  • The person must have died in the U.S. (U.S. territories and the District of Columbia).
  • Funeral costs should have been spent after January 20, 2020.
  • Cause of death must be COVID-19.
  • The person applying for the reimbursement must be a U.S. citizen, noncitizen national or qualified alien.

How to apply for the reimbursement

Before you apply for the reimbursement, you need to get ready the following documents:

  • Death certificate clearly stating the cause of death was directly or indirectly due to Covid-19.
  • Document detailing the funeral expense. It must include the applicant’s name, as well as the deceased person’s name.
  • All the receipts related to the funeral expenses.
  • Document specifying the date of the funeral.
  • If you received any funds from any other sources for funeral costs, then you also need the documentation for those funds.

Talking about the application process, one can apply for the reimbursement of funeral expenses only by phone. You need to call the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line at 844-684-6333. The lines are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST from Monday-Friday.

It must be noted that FEMA is getting a lot of calls. So, if you don’t get through on the first attempt, try calling again later. Once you get through, it could take about 20 minutes to apply. You will get an application number, and will be asked to submit the required documents.

You can either upload the documents at your DisasterAssistance.gov account, or fax documents to 855-261-3452, or mail them to P.O. Box 10001, Hyattsville, MD 20782.

As of now, there is no deadline to apply for the reimbursement of funeral expenses.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Upslope Capital Management Stock Idea – AptarGroup

Finance

Investors, companies seem to be abandoning SPACs amid the crackdown

Finance

A Dip In Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Is An Opportunity For You