Finance

Upslope Capital Management Stock Idea – AptarGroup

Hidden Value Stocks issue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, featuring Upslope Capital Management and their stock idea, AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Upslope Capital Management: Introduction George K. Livadas – Upslope Capital Management George K. Livadas is the founder of Upslope Capital Management, which is based in Englewood, Colorado. His experience includes 15 years […]
Next Article
Upslope Capital Management Stock Idea – AptarGroup
Image credit: via Valuewalk

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

Hidden Value Stocks issue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, featuring Upslope Capital Management and their stock idea, AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Upslope Capital Management: Introduction

George K. Livadas - Upslope Capital Management

George K. Livadas is the founder of Upslope Capital Management, which is based in Englewood, Colorado. His experience includes 15 years on “Wall Street” across sectors and functions, including buy- and sell-side equity research and investment banking. George earned an MBA from the University of Chicago (Booth) and a BA in Russian from Georgetown University.

Upslope’s objective is to deliver attractive, equity-like returns with significantly reduced market risk and low correlation vs. traditional equity strategies. To meet this objective, Upslope utilizes a long/short equity strategy focused mostly on midcaps in the U.S. and developed markets. Upslope invests across sectors, with some concentration in those the portfolio manager has deep professional experience. The strategy is currently managed in a separately-managed account format. Upslope also manages a long-only version of the strategy for a subset of AUM.

Stock Idea One - AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Your first pick is AptarGroup, Inc. Let’s start with the basics. What does this business do?

Historically, most of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)’s revenue has come from businesses that look like that of a traditional packaging company with a niche focus on dispensing solutions – think of the sprayer mechanism on a perfume bottle, an aerosol valve for sunscreen, or a sport cap on a Gatorade bottle. The focus is on the dispensing components and system – not on the bottle or container itself. This is a decent niche within packaging, as there is some element of “technology” and a greater potential to add value. Aptar buckets these traditional business lines into Food + Beverage and Beauty + Home segments. Aside from significant exposure to fragrances, these endmarkets are not cyclical.

Aptar also has a Pharma segment. The segment is a gem and the most interesting part of the business. Aptar’s Pharma products look a lot like simple medical devices. Products mostly include various drug delivery devices (e.g. inhalers, nasal spray pumps, syringe plungers, etc.). Aptar’s solutions are often tied-in to their customer’s own regulatory processes – providing Aptar with a strong shield against competition.

NYSE:ATR

See the full issue here.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Buy Nucor Stock For Its Floor, Not Its Ceiling

Finance

A Dip In Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Is An Opportunity For You

Finance

Berkshire Hathaway 2021 Annual Meeting