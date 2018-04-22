This Earth Day, Earn Money With Organic Soaps!

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Why?

Green culture, which helps preserve the environment, is gaining ground in all aspects of everyday life. More and more consumers prefer natural products, and in the case of skin care, organic soaps are setting the trend.

Plants with cleansing properties have been used for thousands of years. Today, these ancestral manufacturing methods are rescued by natural cosmetics and ecology to contribute at the same time to beauty, health and preservation of the environment.

The popularity of these products is understood because, in addition to belonging to the lucrative green market, they have important advantages for the health of the skin. Marketing has been in charge of spreading the knowledge of this quality among consumers.

These natural soaps can help eradicate different skin problems such as acne, psoriasis, cellulite, sensitive skin or sores. Thus, brands such as Luz and Enjabonarte have dedicated themselves to exploiting this market niche.

This business idea represents a low cost in its preparation and has a high estimated demand. Earn by helping your clients improve their skin and the planet!

How?

The objective of this business idea is to develop a company that produces and markets soaps whose treatment does not contain chemicals.

For the production of this product, experts recommend using cold manufacturing that takes advantage of the oil that is discarded after frying.

This technique requires starting with a careful dissolution of the caustic soda in the water. Once cooled, you must add the oil, stirring it constantly and in the same direction to avoid cutting the soap. Heat the mixture to boiling temperature and keep it for two hours to saponify and achieve the base state for a bar of soap.

This ecological alternative offers different types of soaps such as revitalizing, softening or purifying, qualities that depend on the raw material used in their manufacture.

For its preparation, these are the main plants you can use:

Oatmeal: ideal for cleansing and softening the skin all over the body.

Rosemary: excellent tonic for the skin.

Green tea and / or Ginkgo biloba: they serve to prevent skin aging.

Avocado, Jojoba and Shea: used to nourish and firm.

Tepezcohuite: acts as a restorative and regenerative against stretch marks and has an anti-wrinkle action.

Gotu kola: promotes healing.

Thyme: acts against acne thanks to its antiseptic action.

Chamomile: ideal for sensitive and dry skin due to its decongestant and softening properties.

Success example