Why we should bet on technology on Earth Day

April 22, 2021 5 min read

By Luis Raul Valdés

Every April 22, World Earth Day is commemorated, a day that aims to raise awareness in the International Community about mutual responsibilities to safeguard the planet. In 2021, this day invites us to bet on environmental sustainability through the use of technology

At the beginning of the third decade of the 21st century, a virus such as SARS-COV-2 recalled the fragility of humanity, but made visible the strengths of its technological development . If not for the ecosystem of technologies, today we would not have access to a variety of vaccines against COVID-19 . The first two years of this decade reiterate that the commitment to innovation and efforts to build synergies are the ideal mechanisms for a prosperous future.

Innovation not only tackled the virus in terms of health, as in parallel it lightened the economic crisis resulting from the lockdowns. Without technological alternatives, today would be just over a year of a large-scale strike.

The pandemic has not only inherited changes to our lifestyle, but it has also provided a respite for the planet. In 2020, the International Energy Agency (IEA) spoke of this reality based on the shock that the energy sector faced with the decrease in energy use. The IEA's own estimates indicate that a return to normalcy would end that "respite" by 2026, but an alternate model could support building a healthy planet.

The gradual return to normality must consider that technologies are auxiliary against climate change with the same level of effectiveness in some economic activities.

Although there are items that cannot be substituted for the virtual, the migration towards alternatives of human-technological interaction can reduce the carbon footprint, mainly by saving fuel for transportation. In addition, entrepreneurs and local businesses will continue to take advantage of e-commerce, financial systems will use more digital services, cities will be forced to put into operation communication systems that are friendly to the environment and to the health of citizens - reinforcing each sphere of the public safety -, technologies for the medical sector would be a constant to keep the population healthy and, companies would recognize the need to keep their information safe and invest in cybersecurity.

The COVID-19 pandemic is the ideal pretext to visualize business opportunities based on the best practices of the actors who seek to consolidate an avant-garde world.

Israel's case in the face of the pandemic is successful. Today it is the first nation that allows its citizens to take to the streets without the need to wear a mask thanks to its effective vaccination campaign. To date, Israel has vaccinated 60% of its population.

Despite the economic adversities of the pandemic, Israel grew its economy by 1.9% in 2020, particularly due to the use of technologies that mitigated the effect of the stoppage of activities.

Israel and its technological development are an open space for collaboration thanks to the innovation ecosystem it offers. In Mexico there is the possibility of learning from Israel's best practices and collaborating with its technology through the Commercial Office of the Israeli Embassy, as it facilitates a direct link with the thousands of Israeli startups willing to build synergies that ensure consolidation. of a sustainable planet.

The celebrations of World Earth Day should not be simply a commemoration, but a call to action with the use of the best mechanisms for the protection of the planet, among them, the commitment to technology. The synergies through the business opportunities that Israel offers are the key so that Mexico, through its government, businessmen, entrepreneurs and the general population can progressively meet the goals established within the Sustainable Development Goals in a solid and effective.