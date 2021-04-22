'La casa de las Flores, the Movie' and 'La divina gula': Netflix bets on Mexican titles to go back in 2021

April 22, 2021 15+ min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Wednesday, April 21, the Netflix Roadshow 2021 was held in Mexico in which the world's largest streaming company unveiled some of the titles that it will premiere this year and with which it expects to continue growing in the Spanish-speaking market.

"How big is the region for us? Well today, we entertain more than 37 million households in Latin America and we produce series and movies in countries like Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Mexico," he said in a video Francisco Ramos, Vice President of Content for Latin America.

At the beginning of the year, the company announced an investment of 300 million dollars in more than fifty original productions - either local or global - filmed in Mexico, which will be released in 2021.

Netflix recognized that Mexico is a recognized creative capital in Latin America and the world.

"We are excited to see some of our Mexican productions travel around the world, in countries such as the United States, France, Brazil, Colombia, and even Kenya!" Said Ramos, who gave as an example the case of the series Oscuro Deseo , starring Maite Perroni, who reached 35 million homes worldwide.

These announcements occur the same week in which it was reported that it added 3.98 million paid subscribers in the quarter ended March 31, well below the 6.29 million it had targeted at the beginning of the year. However, it posted a 148 percent increase in earnings.

"We believe that the growth of new subscribers slowed down due to the breakthrough of COVID-19 in 2020 and a lighter content list in the first half of this year, due to production delays caused by the virus," Netflix told through a letter addressed to investors.

Releases that we will see in 2021

Netflix shared some of the series, movies and documentaries that will be released this year in Latin America.

Mexican productions

Alan Saldaña: imprisoned

Premiere June 6, 2021

Alan Saldaña, also known as the "Ace of Comedy" returns to Netflix with a stand-up routine performed from his native Monterrey.

Control Z T2

Premiere: coming soon 2021

The second season will bring us more mysteries and once again, it is up to Sofia to investigate them. The story escalates and the lives of our characters could change forever.

go on

Premiere: coming soon 2021

It is a series of action, adrenaline and many cars, which tells the story of Enrique "Kike" Guerrero, a mechanic and racing driver who, after a fatal accident, flees from Monterrey to Barrio Torque in Mexico City, the mecca of the auto shops and the sale of stolen auto parts, where his family, Los Guerrero, used to be the kings. Now, you will have to claim your rightful place as heir to your family's legacy.

Comedian

Premiere: coming soon 2021

Gabriel has little hair, little money, and little faith. When his best friend Melisa asks him to be the donor to have a child, he sees an opportunity to become a father, be a better person, abandon his uneven career as a comedian and resume his artistic ambitions. But his old frustrations sabotage him and his dreams shatter. Thus, finally, it finds its place in the world.

Neighbor war

Premiere: coming soon 2021

This comedy created by Carolina Rivera and Fernando Sariñana (Mother there are only two), produced by Moisés Chiver (Club de Cuervos) and starring Vanessa Bauche and Ana Layevska, will tell the story of Leonor and Silvia, who, after an altercation that antagonized them , they end up reuniting by fate as neighbors in an exclusive high-birth neighborhood in Mexico, in which they will fight for what each one believes is "best for her family."

Playing with fire Latin America

Premiere: coming soon 2021

A group of singles will try to abstain from all sexual activity for 40 days and 40 nights. If they are successful, they will win $ 100,000 and perhaps find true love. This is an adapted version of the original British series with the same name.

The house of flowers, the movie

Image: Netflix

Premiere: coming soon 2021

After Delia on her deathbed asks Paulina to retrieve a "treasure" from the De La Mora family home, now the three brothers must find a way to sneak into their old home to rescue it.

Divine gluttony

Premiere: coming soon 2021

A documentary series that will embark on a culinary journey to discover the Mexican ingenuity behind bizarre combinations of flavors that, however eccentric they may seem, every Mexican craves. We will visit different parts of the country to meet the ingenious creators of these dishes that are the guilty pleasure of many palates. Dorilocos, gomichelas, taco cakes, or a shell stuffed with chorizo and cheese? Why not? For these creators there are no limits.

The revenge of the Juanas

Premiere: coming soon 2021

Produced by Lemon Films (Monarca, Control Z), written by Jimena Romero and Alejandro Reyes, this series is the story of five women who do not know each other, but who share an identical birthmark, which will motivate them to search who is the man who cheated on their respective mothers.

Who Killed Sara? Season 2

Premiere: May 19, 2021

Alex is about to discover what happened to his sister Sara while in parallel, a mysterious body buried in the backyard of his house turns into a time bomb that can send him back to prison. That is why he has no choice but to put together all the pieces that will lead him to put together the true and terrible story of Sara and her relationship with the Lazcano family.

Private Network: Who killed Manuel Buendía?

Premiere: coming soon, 2021

Narrated by Daniel Giménez Cacho, directed by Manuel Alcalá and produced by Gerardo Gatica (I'm not here anymore), Inna Payán and Luis Salinas, this documentary recounts the life of journalist Manuel Buendía, who was murdered in 1984 outside his office in the City from Mexico. More than 35 years after his death, this project brings together the voices of different characters contemporary to Buendía, through which his work will be shown and whose testimonies will raise the question of who killed Manuel Buendía and why?

Selena: The Series, Part 2

Image: Netflix

Premiere: May 4, 2021

Now on the brink of stardom, Selena Quintanilla's path in the world of Tejano music continues. Selena learns to manage success as she struggles to balance family, love, and a burgeoning career.

Tragic jungle

Premiere: coming soon, 2021

1920, border between Mexico and Belize. Deep in the Mayan jungle, where there is no law and myths prevail, a group of Mexican gum workers cross their path with Agnes, a mysterious young Belizean. Her presence causes tension between men, fueling their fantasies and desires. With renewed vigor, they face their destiny, unaware that they have awakened the Xtabay, an ancient legend that haunts from the heart of the jungle.

Everything will be fine

Premiere: coming soon 2021

Created and directed by Diego Luna, this series starring Flavio Medina ( Diablero, La Casa de las Flores ) and Lucía Uribe ( Desenfrenadas, La casa de las flores ) takes place in Mexico City and is a drama that reflects on the idea of family and relationships today.

A not so cool Christmas

Premiere: coming soon 2021

In this sequel to the 2016 hit comedy Un Padre No Tan Padre, Don Servando and his "extended hippie family" travel to the beach to spend Christmas with Alma's aunt, Doña Alicia, a demanding older woman who becomes the definitive nemesis of Don Servando. When her position in the family is questioned, Don Servando will stop at nothing to prove that Alicia is a horrible person who only sees for herself ... even if it means ruining Christmas for everyone.

A cop movie

Image: Netflix

Premiere: coming soon 2021

Following family tradition, Teresa and Montoya join the police force, only to find their convictions and hopes crushed by a dysfunctional system. Faced with the hostility to which they are exposed, they only have their love bond as a refuge. Through a cinematographic experiment that plays with the limits of fiction and documentary, A Police Film immerses the viewer in an unusual space. The film puts the spotlight on the police, one of the most controversial institutions in Mexico and the world.

International productions

Red alert

Premiere: coming soon 2021

A red alert issued by Interpol is a global warning to find and capture the world's most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI's top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there's no telling what will happen.

Cobra Kai T4

Premiere: coming soon 2021

Cobra Kai is set 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Rescue Distance (Fever Dream)

Premiere: coming soon 2021

A woman named Amanda is dying in a hospital far from her home. A boy named David interrogates her so that she can remember what happened. She is not his mother nor is he her son. Although her time is running out, he will help her uncover a disturbing and emotional tale of obsessive jealousy, invisible fears, and the power of motherly love.

Don't look up

Premiere: coming soon 2021

Don't Look Up is the story of two astronomers who must go on a colossal media tour to alert humanity to an asteroid that is going to destroy the planet.

Elite T4

Image: Netflix

Premiere: June 18, 2021

The course begins in Las Encinas with a new director, who brings his three children with him. Three teenagers who are used to always having their way and who will endanger the union and friendship of the most veteran students.

Emily in Paris S2

Premiere: coming soon 2021

Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company and is tasked with revamping her social media strategy. Emily's new life in Paris is full of heady adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles to win over her co-workers, make friends, and navigate new romances.

The army of the dead

Premiere May 21, 2021

Directed by Zach Snyder, this film features an international cast that includes Mexican actress Ana de la Reguera. Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries make a last bet and venture into the quarantine zone to pull off one of the most incredible heists. As the clock ticks like a ticking bomb, they battle to open an impenetrable vault and with the looming threat of a horde of smarter and faster alpha zombies, they will have to drop everything to pull off the biggest heist ever attempted.

The Paper House P5

Premiere: coming soon 2021

A mysterious man, known as "The Professor", plans the biggest robbery ever imagined: to rob the Mint and Stamp Factory and take home 2.4 billion euros. To carry out his ambitious plan, he recruits a group of eight specialists, the best in their different fields and with nothing to lose. The gang will find it difficult to abide by the set rules and will face uncooperative hostages, violence and isolation, but will eventually achieve their goal and escape with the money. However, their happiness will be cut short when one of them is arrested and the rest will have to regroup to execute an even more ambitious rescue plan, this time with the Bank of Spain as their target.

The Mitchell family vs. the machines

Premiere April 30, 2021

The team behind Spider-Man: A New Universe and The Academy Award-winning Lego Adventure, comes The Mitchell Family vs. the Machines, an animated action comedy about an ordinary family found in the midst of their greatest family challenge ... save the world from the robot apocalypse. Nothing fancy, right? It all begins when creative Katie Mitchell is accepted into the film school of her dreams and is eager to get out of the house and find "her people," when her nature-loving father insists that the whole family take her to school and come together during this not at all awkward or forced last family trip. But just when the journey can't get any worse, the family is suddenly in the middle of the robot revolt! Everything from smartphones to evil Furbys are used to capture every human on the planet. Now it's up to the Mitchells, including cheerful mama Linda, quirky little brother Aaron, their cuddly pug, Monchi, and two cute but naive robots, save humanity.

The street of terror trilogy

Premiere: coming soon 2021

In 1994, a group of teenagers discover that the terrifying events that have plagued their town for years could be related to each other, and they could be the next victims. Adapted from RL Stine's hit book series, this trilogy follows the horrors that unfolded in the town of Shadyside.

Lupine P2

Premiere: Summer 2021

Assane's quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn her family apart. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.

Maya and the Three

Premiere: coming soon 2021

Set in a mythical world inspired by Mesoamerica, a warrior princess sets out on a mission to recruit three warriors together to save the world from the gods ... and humanity.

Sex Education T3

Premiere: coming soon 2021

The third season of this series is already in production. More information coming soon.

Sky Red T2

Premiere July 23, 2021

In July comes the second season of Sky Rojo, the Spanish series starring Lali Espósito and a great cast. The girls' escape is increasingly difficult, but they do not give up and are more united than ever.

Sweet girl

Premiere: coming soon 2021

Devastated by the murder of his wife, a man (Jason Momoa) seeks revenge while protecting the only family he has left: his daughter (Isabela Merced).

Sweet tooth

Premiere: coming soon 2021

Sweet Tooth is a storybook adventure, perfect for families, in which Gus (part deer, part boy) leaves his forest home and finds the outside world ravaged by a cataclysm. He joins a family of human-animal-child hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.

The Witcher T2