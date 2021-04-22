News and Trends

An Indonesian Submarine Carrying 58 People Has Gone Missing, and the Navy Is Racing Against Time to Save It

Local officials said the submarine's crew members only have enough oxygen to last until Saturday.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read

The Indonesian Navy is under intense pressure to find a missing submarine whose crew members only have enough oxygen to last three more days, according to CNN

At 3 a.m. local time Wednesday, the KRI Nanggala-402, a German-made submarine with 53 crew members on board, asked for permission to dive, officials said. Prior to making the request, the submarine had fired one torpedo with real ammunition and a practice warhead as part of a training exercise in the Bali Strait. 

Related: Egypt Has Seized the Ever Given and Now Wants More Than $900 Million for the Blockage the Ship Caused at the Suez Canal

Before the vessel reportedly took part in the exercise and lost contact, it had last docked for maintenance in Surabaya, a port city on the island of Java, per Admiral Yudo Margono, chief of staff of the Indonesian Navy.

Authorities believe that the submarine went between 100 and 200 meter beyond its max limit of 500 meters below sea level as a result of a blackout. Though officials said that the crew members on board are well prepared, they also admitted that the submarine's depth below sea could prove to be fatal. 

"Let's pray for them, so they can survive," Indonesian Navy spokesman First Adm. Julius Widjojono told the media. 

Two ships with side-scan sonar have been canvassing the area since Wednesday. A warship with more sophisticated sonar technology is expected to join the rescue efforts soon. According to Reutersseveral countries — including Malaysia, Singapore and Australia — have also offered assistance. 

"I have ordered the military chief, navy chief of staff, the search and rescue agency and other instances to deploy all the forces and the most optimal efforts to find and rescue the submarine crew," President Joko Widodo said on Thursday.

An aerial search of the strait revealed an oil spill near the submarine's dive location, suggesting that the vessel could have been damaged, authorities said. Navy Chief of Staff Margono added that an item with a "high magnetic force" floating at a depth of 50 to 100 meters was also found. 

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Tesla Issues Apology Over the Way It Handled a Customer in China Whose Parents Were Left Hospitalized

News and Trends

Is Sustainability Part of Your Business' DNA?

News and Trends

Goldman Sachs Releases Diversity Data on Leadership Makeup, And the Numbers Aren't Promising