Human Resources

Are you looking for a job? So you can sign up for the CDMX job bank at no cost

The CDMX has a job board to link candidates with serious companies that can recruit them, see how you can access it.
Next Article
Are you looking for a job? So you can sign up for the CDMX job bank at no cost
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

If you are looking for a job , this may be your opportunity to find vacancies in serious companies through the Labor Link program for the CDMX and Metropolitan Area . The local government opened a job board that sounds quite promising and here we tell you how you can enroll totally free of charge.

Regulated by the Ministry of Labor and Employment Promotion , the program is aimed at people over 18 years of age , residents of Mexico City and the Metropolitan Area, and currently unemployed .

The requirements are quite simple:

  • Valid official identification document (INE, Professional ID or Passport), in original and copy
  • CURP in original and one copy
  • Have no job
  • Fill out the SNE-01 Form ('Applicant's Record') that they will give you right there, or you can download it here and have it printed.

The registration process is very easy and free. First, you must go in person and with all your documents to the Unit belonging to the Employment Service in the Mayor's Office closest to your home.

There you will request the Job Exchange Service and a public servant will provide you with all the necessary information. This person will receive your documents and give you Form SNE-01 'Applicant's Record' (unless you already have it printed), so that you can fill it out right there with their help.

After reviewing the documentation and the format, you will be registered in the Comprehensive Information System of the National Employment Service (SIISNE) .

The advice and job search is granted immediately , that is, at that moment they will begin to link you to job vacancies compatible with your work profile.

If everything goes well and they find a good opportunity for you, they will give you a cover letter to go to the company and start the recruitment process. In the event that the company hires you, you must notify the agency.

This system greatly reduces job search time, a great help in these times.

If you are interested in registering as a candidate, you can find more information on the website of the Labor Bonding program.

Lucky!

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/24/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Human Resources

Free Webinar | May 18: The Value of Outsourcing HR in Times of Crisis

Human Resources

A Winery Is Offering $100,000 and a House to Anyone Who Interested in a Job

Human Resources

Coca-Cola Asks Its Workers to Be 'Less White' to Fight Racism