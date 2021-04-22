Are you looking for a job? So you can sign up for the CDMX job bank at no cost

April 22, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

If you are looking for a job , this may be your opportunity to find vacancies in serious companies through the Labor Link program for the CDMX and Metropolitan Area . The local government opened a job board that sounds quite promising and here we tell you how you can enroll totally free of charge.

Regulated by the Ministry of Labor and Employment Promotion , the program is aimed at people over 18 years of age , residents of Mexico City and the Metropolitan Area, and currently unemployed .

The requirements are quite simple:

Valid official identification document (INE, Professional ID or Passport), in original and copy

CURP in original and one copy

Have no job

Fill out the SNE-01 Form ('Applicant's Record') that they will give you right there, or you can download it here and have it printed.

The registration process is very easy and free. First, you must go in person and with all your documents to the Unit belonging to the Employment Service in the Mayor's Office closest to your home.

There you will request the Job Exchange Service and a public servant will provide you with all the necessary information. This person will receive your documents and give you Form SNE-01 'Applicant's Record' (unless you already have it printed), so that you can fill it out right there with their help.

After reviewing the documentation and the format, you will be registered in the Comprehensive Information System of the National Employment Service (SIISNE) .

The advice and job search is granted immediately , that is, at that moment they will begin to link you to job vacancies compatible with your work profile.

If everything goes well and they find a good opportunity for you, they will give you a cover letter to go to the company and start the recruitment process. In the event that the company hires you, you must notify the agency.

This system greatly reduces job search time, a great help in these times.

If you are interested in registering as a candidate, you can find more information on the website of the Labor Bonding program.

Lucky!