Technology

Stream It: Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro

The device comes with a variety of customizable elements such as outdoor and indoor modes, which block out voices, and transparency mode, which controls ambient sounds to help you set your personal sound profile.
Next Article
Stream It: Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro
Image credit: Soundcore
Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Columnist
home
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Liberty Air 2 Pro, Soundcore’s newest high-tech earbuds, feature advanced active noise canceling, transparency, and PureNote driver technology. So, what does all that mean for you?

Each earbud has 10 hardened nano layers offering accurate sound and clarity at all frequencies.

 Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro. Image courtesy: Soundcore

Furthermore, the device comes with a variety of customizable elements such as outdoor and indoor modes, which block out voices, and transparency mode, which controls ambient sounds to help you set your personal sound profile. Fine tuning Liberty Air 2 Pro is easier than ever before with the updated Sound - core app offering HearID, a simple hearing test to help ensure the best possible listening experience.

With individualized audio settings, virtual assistant compatibility, fast charging technology (you can get two hours of playtime in just 10 minutes), and a sleek wireless charging case, Liberty Air 2 might be right for you.

Related: Mood Manager: SONY RA5000

Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

This is the Chinese short video app that wants to fight TikTok

Technology

How Tech Is Shaping the Post-Covid World

Technology

Slauson & Co. Paves Way for Overdue Inclusion in Funding Entrepreneurs