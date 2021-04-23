Stream It: Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro

April 23, 2021 1 min read

Liberty Air 2 Pro, Soundcore’s newest high-tech earbuds, feature advanced active noise canceling, transparency, and PureNote driver technology. So, what does all that mean for you?

Each earbud has 10 hardened nano layers offering accurate sound and clarity at all frequencies.

Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro. Image courtesy: Soundcore

Furthermore, the device comes with a variety of customizable elements such as outdoor and indoor modes, which block out voices, and transparency mode, which controls ambient sounds to help you set your personal sound profile. Fine tuning Liberty Air 2 Pro is easier than ever before with the updated Sound - core app offering HearID, a simple hearing test to help ensure the best possible listening experience.

With individualized audio settings, virtual assistant compatibility, fast charging technology (you can get two hours of playtime in just 10 minutes), and a sleek wireless charging case, Liberty Air 2 might be right for you.

