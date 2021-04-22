In the style of the 60s, Martha Debayle launches her third clothing collection in collaboration with Ivonne

April 22, 2021 3 min read

Martha Debayle's personal brand continues to grow, now launching her third collection in collaboration with the Mexican clothing company Ivonne . Although last year the Spring-Summer line could not go on sale, due to the pandemic, in this 2021 it has done it in a big way.

"The power of a good outfit " is the scoop of the also host. Martha along with Ivonne, was inspired by the glamor of the 60s and the great fashion icons such as Sophia Loren, Brigitte Bardot, Twiggy and Sharon Tate, to translate it into an updated version for the woman of 2021.

Even with the pandemic present, the businesswoman wants to encourage women to leave pants and flip-flops, because it is time to feel sophisticated and beautiful again even from our homes.

Image: Courtesy: Martha Debayle x Ivonne

The market and female power

Each product, brand, medium or company that Martha touches, has her stamp in addition to being unmistakable. The Martha Debayle x Ivonne Spring-Summer 2021 collection consists of 56 pieces, 12 more than the previous one. However, it repeats the winning formula and focuses on the Mexican women's market and female power.

The garments range from size 4 to 14, to cover all types of silhouettes and bodies, according to the body positive trend. In the words of Martha, "the idea is to encourage all women to dare to try clothes that they would not imagine would look good on them ."

According to INEGI , the textile and clothing industry contributed 3.2% of the country's GDP in 2019. Therefore, creating garments with designs designed for a specific audience is in part what has brought about the success of the clothing brand. The market is already there, it is there, the key is to idenfify the opportunities.

Image: Courtesy: Martha Debayle x Ivonne

Another fundamental point is that Martha Debayle is an example of what personal marketing can do in your career. People recognize her, for better or for worse, and whether she launches a line of hair care products, for the home or clothes, because, as she explained exclusively for Entrepreneur en Español , “they are natural things to do. her".

"I think honesty is what ends up making what we do a success, " explains the businesswoman.

As proof, the first two collections were sold out within hours of being released. In addition, the Instagram account of Martha Debayle x Ivonne already has more than 24 thousand followers. This collection is available in physical and online stores in Ivonne and Liverpool from April 22.