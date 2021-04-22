Finance

These Are the Top Equity Energy Mutual Funds

Several investors have made massive returns by investing in energy securities. The energy sector, however, is known to be volatile. One can reduce this volatility and risk to some extent by investing in equity energy mutual funds. As can be expected, these funds provide exposure to securities in the energy sector. These securities are of […]
These Are the Top Equity Energy Mutual Funds
Image credit: catmoz / Pixabay via Valuewalk

Several investors have made massive returns by investing in energy securities. The energy sector, however, is known to be volatile. One can reduce this volatility and risk to some extent by investing in equity energy mutual funds. As can be expected, these funds provide exposure to securities in the energy sector. These securities are of the companies operating across the entire energy value chain, including E&P firms, midstream/pipeline companies and more. If you are also planning to invest in the energy sector, then detailed below are the top ten equity energy mutual funds.

Top Equity Energy Mutual Funds

We have used the past one-year return data (from U.S. News) to rank the top ten equity energy mutual funds. Following are the top ten equity energy mutual funds:

  1. Rydex Energy Fund (RYENX, 10%)

RYENX’s objective is to ensure capital appreciation for the investors. It usually invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of U.S. Energy Companies and in derivatives. RYENX has a net expense ratio of 1.73%. It has given a return of -10.67% in the last three years and -2.25% in the last five years.

  1. Fidelity Advisor® Energy Fund (FANAX, 13%)

FANAX aims for capital appreciation. Under normal times, the fund invests a minimum of 80% of its assets, primarily in common stocks and securities of companies engaged in the energy field. FANAX has a net expense ratio of 1.12%. It has given a return of -8.78% in the last three years and -0.61% in the last five years.

  1. Fidelity® Select Energy Portfolio (FSENX, 13%)

FSENX tracks the performance of the MSCI US IMI Energy 25/50 Index. It invests in common stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. FSENX has a net expense ratio of 0.8%. It has given a return of -8.65% in the last three years and -0.35% in the last five years. FSENX has $980.64 million in total assets.

  1. Integrity Mid-North American Res Fd (ICPAX, 15%)

ICPAX aims for long-term capital appreciation. It normally puts at least 80% of its net assets in the stocks of U.S. and non-U.S. companies engaged in the development of the resources in the Mid-North America area. ICPAX has a net expense ratio of 1.5%. It has given a return of -7.23% in the last three years and -0.54% in the last five years.

  1. Vanguard Energy Index Fund (VENAX, 15%)

VENAX aims to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Index (IMI)/Energy 25/50. It invests almost all of its assets in stocks that are part of the benchmark index. VENAX has a net expense ratio of 0.1%. It has given a return of -6.51% in the last three years and 0.16% in the last five years. VENAX has $6.19 billion in total assets.

  1. Fidelity® Select Natural Resources Port (FNARX, 15%)

This fund aims for capital appreciation. FNARX, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets in the securities of companies that own or develop natural resources, or offer services to such companies, as well as in precious metals. FNARX has a net expense ratio of 0.84%. It has given a return of -4.12% in the last three years and 2.59% in the last five years.

  1. Rydex Energy Services Fund (RYESX, 17%)

RYESX's objective is to ensure capital appreciation for the investors. During normal times, the fund invests a minimum of 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of U.S. Energy Services Companies, as well as in derivatives. RYESX has a net expense ratio of 1.73%. It has given a return of -21.45% in the last three years and -13.48% in the last five years.

  1. Fidelity® Select Energy Service Port (FSESX, 18%)

FSESX aims for capital appreciation. It invests a minimum of 80% of its assets primarily in the common stocks of companies operating in the energy service field. This fund invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. companies. FSESX has a net expense ratio of 0.89%. It has given a return of -20.70% in the last three years and -11.20% in the last five years.

  1. Hennessy BP Energy Fund (HNRGX, 26%)

HNRGX’s objective is to maximize the total return of the investors. Under usual conditions, the fund invests a minimum of 80% of its net assets primarily in the stocks of U.S. companies operating in the energy value chain. HNRGX has a net expense ratio of 2.03%. It has given a return of -9.01% in the last three years and 1.81% in the last five years.

  1. Cavanal Hill World Energy Fund (AAWEX, 42%)

AAWEX’s seeks growth and income. It invests a minimum of 80% of its assets in the energy-related financial instruments issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies. These instruments could be stocks, bonds, ETFs, ETNs and more. AAWEX has a net expense ratio of 1.15%. It has given a return of 2.14% in the last three years and 4.66% in the last five years.

