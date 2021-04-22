These Are The Top Emerging Markets Mutual Funds

April 22, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



Those looking for more than average returns have the option to invest in emerging markets. However, investing in emerging markets is relatively risky. One can mitigate, or at least reduce such risk by investing through mutual funds focusing on emerging markets, especially diversified emerging markets. Such funds generally invest in 20 or more countries, with at least 50% of their assets in emerging markets. If you are interested in investing in such funds, then detailed below are the top ten diversified emerging markets mutual funds.

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Top Diversified Emerging Markets Mutual Funds

We have used the past one-year return data (from U.S. News) to come up with the top ten diversified emerging markets mutual funds. Following are the top ten diversified emerging markets mutual funds:

RWC Global Emerging Equity Fund (RWCEX, 60%)

RWCEX works to ensure long-term capital appreciation for investors. It invests a minimum of 80% of its assets in the securities of emerging market companies. RWCEX invests in at least three emerging markets. It has given a return of 7.37% in the last three years. This fund has a net expense ratio of 1.26%. RWCEX has $263.36 million in total assets.

Oberweis Emerging Markets Fund (OIEMX, 61%)

OIEMX’s objective is to maximize long-term capital appreciation. During normal market conditions, the fund invests a minimum of 80% of its net assets in the securities of the companies, which are based in emerging markets. This fund has a net expense ratio of 1.50%. OIEMX has $11.60 million in total assets.

Morgan Stanley Developing Opp Port (MDOAX, 63%)

MDOAX works to ensure long-term capital appreciation for the investors. During normal times, the fund invests in the securities of the companies located or operating in developing or emerging markets. This fund has a net expense ratio of 1.50%. MDOAX has $334.56 million in total assets.

Federated Hermes EM Equity Instl (PIEFX, 65%)

Providing long-term capital appreciation is the purpose of the fund. PIEFX invests a minimum of 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of emerging market countries. This fund has a net expense ratio of 1.11%. PIEFX has given a return of 13.41% in the last three years. It has $46.34 million in total assets.

Morgan Stanley Inst EMkts Ldrs Port (MELAX, 66%)

This fund also works toward long-term capital appreciation. During normal times, MELAX invests a minimum of 80% of its assets in the securities of the companies located in emerging markets. This fund has a net expense ratio of 1.5%. MELAX has given a return of 21.83% in the last three years and 19.40% return in the last five years. It has $203.60 million in total assets.

Calamos Evolving World Growth Fund (CNWGX, 69%)

Offering long-term capital growth is the objective of this fund. CNWGX invests a minimum of 40% of its assets in the securities of foreign companies. Also, it intends to invest a minimum of 35% of its assets in securities (equity, convertible or debt securities) of the companies incorporated in the emerging markets. This fund has a net expense ratio of 1.56%. CNWGX has given a return of 15.63% in the last three years and 17.68% return in the last five years.

Ashmore Emerging Markets Small Cap Eq Fd (ESSAX, 69%)

Attaining long-term capital appreciation is the objective of the fund. ESSAX invests a minimum of 80% of its assets in equity or related securities of Small-Capitalization Emerging Market Issuers. This fund has a net expense ratio of 1.77%. ESSAX has given a return of 9.69% in the last three years and 15.67% return in the last five years. It has $11.42 million in total assets.

BNY Mellon Global Emerging Markets (DGEAX, 69%)

DGEAX’s purpose is to ensure long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests a minimum of 80% of its net assets in stocks and equity securities of companies doing business, or having the majority of their assets in emerging market countries. This fund has a net expense ratio of 1.25%. DGEAX has given a return of 18.06% in the last three years and 20.81% return in the last five years. It has $644.37 million in total assets.

PGIM Jennison Emerging Mkts Eq Opps Fd (PDEAX, 86%)

PDEAX’s objective is to ensure the long-term growth of capital. Under normal market scenarios, the fund invests a minimum of 80% of its assets in the equity and equity-related securities of the companies located or connected with emerging markets. This fund has a net expense ratio of 1.45%. PDEAX has given a return of 22.43% in the last three years and 24.07% return in the last five years. It has $323.31 million in total assets.

Artisan Developing World Fund (APHYX, 90%)

APHYX’s objective is to offer long-term capital appreciation to investors. The fund generally invests in equity securities that offer investors exposure to developing world economies. This fund has a net expense ratio of 1.04%. APHYX has given a return of 28% in the last three years and 29.51% return in the last five years. It has $9.12 billion in total assets.