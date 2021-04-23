Top Stocks To Watch Today? 4 Cybersecurity Stocks In Focus Now

April 23, 2021 6 min read

Do You Have These Top Cybersecurity Stocks On Your Watchlist?

When considering the best stocks to buy right now, investors may want to consider cybersecurity stocks. After all, this section of the stock market could be becoming more viable as time passes. Why? Well, for starters, there is a constantly growing market for cybersecurity companies. This would be the case seeing as cyber threats continue to rise in our increasingly digital world today. Regardless of industry, this makes organizations more vulnerable as they upload their assets to the digital space. With possible clients spanning across a majority of large industries, I can understand if investors are keen to invest in top cybersecurity stocks now.

Just this week, the cybersecurity industry received a positive piece of news. As of Tuesday, the Biden administration is carrying out a 100-day plan to bolster cybersecurity in the nation’s power grid. According to CNN, the plan calls for energy industry leaders to focus on improving existing cybersecurity tech on grids. If anything, a cyberattack on critical resource infrastructure is not an entirely new idea. Back in February, there was reportedly an attempt to poison water supplies via a Florida water treatment facility.

All in all, investing in cybersecurity could be more important than ever now, for companies and investors alike. Besides, industry leaders such as CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are already up by over 170% in the past year. With all that said, here are four cybersecurity stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Before May

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir is a cybersecurity company that builds software platforms for institutions. The company operates two segments, commercial and government. Its Palantir Gotham platform is constructed for analysts at defense and intelligence agencies. In detail, it enables users to identify patterns hidden within datasets. This ranges from signal intelligence sources to reports from informants. PLTR stock currently trades $23.36 as of 10:17 a.m. ET and has been up by over 130% in the last year. The company has been expanding its partnerships and collaborations with a plethora of companies.

For instance, in February, Palantir and 3M (NYSE: MMM) announced a multi-million-dollar expansion of their relationship to build a dynamic supply chain. 3M has chosen Palantir’s Foundry platform to support its digital transformation, which enables the global manufacturer to respond nimbly to changes in demand across tens of thousands of products.

Also, on Tuesday, Palantir and Ringler AG announced a renewed strategic partnership to provide the latter with software to accelerate its shift to a digital-first global media company. Seeing how Palantir is firing on all cylinders, will you consider adding PLTR stock to your watchlist?

Cloudflare Inc.

Cloudflare is a website security and web infrastructure company that provides content delivery network services, DDoS mitigation, and internet security among other things. Its global cloud platform delivers a broad range of network services to businesses of all sizes around the world. Today, approximately 17% of the Fortune 1,000 are paying Cloudflare customers. NET stock currently trades at $81.44 as of 10:18 a.m. ET and has been up by over 200% in the last year.

Earlier this month, the company announced a partnership with tech giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to bring artificial intelligence (AI) to its global edge network. The partnership will bring developers powerful AI tools to build the applications that will play a crucial role in the years ahead.

Before this, machine learning models were deployed on expensive centralized servers. Today, Cloudflare and Nvidia will put machine learning within milliseconds of the global online population. This would ultimately enable high-performance, low latency AI to be deployed by anyone. With that in mind, will you watch NET stock?

Okta Inc.

Okta is an identity and access management company based in San Francisco. The company provides cloud software that helps companies to manage and secure user authentication into applications. It also connects enterprises to their customers and partners. OKTA stock currently trades at $280.27 as of 10:19 a.m. ET and has been up by about 20% since the start of April.

Earlier this month, the company announced the Okta Identity Governance, a product that offers a modern, cloud-first approach to identity governance and administration (IGA). Okta Identity Governance delivers self-service identity governance and administration for all users within the extended enterprise through a single control plane to meet compliance requirements without sacrificing speed in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Last month, the company reported impressive fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results. In detail, Okta posted full-year revenue of $835.4 million, an increase of 43% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $796.6 million, an increase of 44% compared to a year earlier. The company ended the year with $110.7 million. During the quarter, the company also signed a definitive agreement to acquire Auth0 to provide customer identity for the internet. With such exciting developments surrounding the company, will you consider watching OKTA stock?

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Another top cybersecurity company to know now is Palo Alto Networks (PANW). For the uninitiated, PANW’s flagship platform primarily provides advanced firewall and related cloud-focused services. In short, the company’s offerings extend specialized firewalls to provide holistic cybersecurity solutions that cover the cloud extensively. With the current dependency of organizations on cloud infrastructure, PANW’s offerings would be in demand right now. As it stands, PANW stock is currently trading at $356.46 a share as of 10:20 a.m. ET. Could the company’s shares be worth investing in at its current valuation?

Well, for one thing, PANW continues to expand its operations even now. To begin with, the company announced a major update to its infrastructure as code (IaC) scanner, Checkov. As of April 8, the new update to Checkov brings over 200 new policies, making it one of the most robust IaC scanners now. With the tech helping developers scan for cloud misconfigurations across major cloud computing platforms, this is a solid play by PANW.

Moreover, PANW is establishing a global cybersecurity consulting group to help enterprises respond to emerging cyber threats. As the company continues to refine its cloud security offerings, could PANW stock be worth watching now?