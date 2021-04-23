Get to know the heroine companies and the practices you can implement to take care of your collaborators

April 23, 2021 6 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the search to recognize and empower all the organizations that have cared for the well-being and happiness of their collaborators in one of the most challenging years in history, the consulting firm LIVE 13.5 ° - Experts in Organizational Happiness launched last year its call to the First Ranking of Heroine Companies in Mexico and Latin America.

Entrepreneur in Spanish is the revealing medium of this ranking and we already have the first results:

More than 311 companies were interested in participating, but only 94 registered. Of these, 16 were disqualified, 21 on the way to Being Heroines and 57 ranked. That is, 78 companies were the ones that continued the process.

Of the companies that managed to obtain a place in the Ranking, 48 were named Heroine Companies for showing that they have the initiatives, mechanisms and processes that contribute to the Happiness of their Collaborators; and nine Super Heroine Companies that additionally demonstrated that they have a Solid Strategic Plan that they did not implement due to the pandemic, but that for years they have shown a genuine interest in the well-being and happiness of their employees.

This ranking was present in 12 countries (Colombia, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Argentina, Chile, Peru and Mexico).

Based on the highest score of the evaluation process, the best documented initiatives, the pitch of the Director and the verdict of the judges, as well as the opinion of the executive committee of the Ranking, an overall first place will be determined, cataloged as Super Heroine Company. and will be the recipient of the World Happiness Award, from the World Happiness Foundation, and will also receive:

A pass to HR Day at Harvard 2021.

A scholarship for 2 people to Gross Global Happiness, from the United Nations University for Peace, in Costa Rica.

Likewise, dentalia will participate by recognizing those who contribute to the well-being of their environment, through dental health.

The selection process

It was divided into four stages: Survey, evidence, pitch (video of the participants mentioning why they should be heroine companies), Hero hunters (jury decision).

The ranking was divided into categories according to the number of collaborators that the participating companies had: From 20 to 50 collaborators, from 51 to 200 collaborators, from 201 to 500 collaborators, more than 500 collaborators.

Criteria to evaluate:

Organizational demands: rhythm and workload, mental load, emotional load, physical efforts, changes in tasks, role conflict, certainty about the future, double presence, Labor resources, feedback, autonomy, communication, collaboration, relationship with colleagues, relationship with supervisors, organizational justice, flexible work, vulnerability to psychosocial risk, Organizational Happiness index.

Characteristics of a Hero Company:

They take care of the well-being and happiness of their collaborators.

They offer psychosocial health and safety to their collaborators, achieving a balance and positive impact in their physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and financial spheres.

They manage to be resilient, healthy, positive, productive.

They promote a favorable organizational environment that contributes to the development and growth of their employees.

They positively impact society with different initiatives that contribute to a better and happier world.

They adapt quickly to change in a positive and creative way.

They maintain or strengthen a positive, collaborative and trusting work environment.

They generate a positive image in society.

They innovate and reinvent themselves in the face of challenges.

Good practices

These are some good practices that were found among heroine companies and that you can implement in your organization as they contribute to high levels of happiness among employees:

Apply an Emotional Pulse to employees.

Design and execute a plan to improve your personal situation.

Have ambassadors of the organizational values to permeate the expected behaviors.

Incorporate gratitude as part of organizational initiatives.

Listen and reward employees for being creative and improving the organization's processes.

Contribute to help employees find their purpose and connect it with that of the organization.

Train employees to learn to be happy and to feel complete.

Give personalized emotional support to all employees to increase or improve their psychosocial health.

Help people who are disengaged from the organization to have a way out with a hopeful future.

Have a solid leadership model, as well as a 180 ° and 360 ° evaluation process.

Incorporate technology to generate well-being in employees.

Have organizational habits and discipline to ensure that results happen in a positive way and without stressing the team.

Nominated companies

These are the nominated companies. They are listed in alphabetical order. This Saturday the winners and the ranking of each of the organizations will be announced.