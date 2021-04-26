Annual statement

SAT 2021 annual declaration: Live video tutorial to present it

The SAT will present a video with chat on its YouTube channel this Monday, April 26 at 11 am direct about the main changes of the 2020 Annual Declaration.
Next Article
SAT 2021 annual declaration: Live video tutorial to present it
Image credit: SAT

Free Book Preview Tax and Legal Playbook

Get game-changing solutions to your small business questions.
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Tax Administration Service (SAT ) will present a video tutorial on the main changes and improvements of the 2020 Annual Declaration on its YouTube channel this Monday, April 26 at 11 am .

In the transmission there will be a live chat in which they can write their doubts, which will be answered in real time by the SAT specialists.

In order to guide individuals on different topics, tutorials will be presented in the next few days that will address the following:

  • Wages and salaries
  • Digital platforms
  • Business activity
  • Lease

Remember that individuals have the deadline of May 31 to file the Annual Declaration.

Learn more information on the official SAT website .

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bill Gates

Bill Gates Explains Why He's the Largest Farmland Owner in America

Lifestyle

3 Types of Vacations That Will Make You a Better Entrepreneur

Taxes

The Government Wants You to Become an Entrepreneur