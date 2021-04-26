SAT 2021 annual declaration: Live video tutorial to present it

April 26, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Tax Administration Service (SAT ) will present a video tutorial on the main changes and improvements of the 2020 Annual Declaration on its YouTube channel this Monday, April 26 at 11 am .

In the transmission there will be a live chat in which they can write their doubts, which will be answered in real time by the SAT specialists.

In order to guide individuals on different topics, tutorials will be presented in the next few days that will address the following:

Wages and salaries

Digital platforms

Business activity

Lease

Remember that individuals have the deadline of May 31 to file the Annual Declaration.

Learn more information on the official SAT website .