Franchise Crowdfunding

Do you want to buy a franchise for a fraction of the price? Sports Garde is looking for investors

The round managed by Play Business seeks to raise a minimum of 5 million pesos for the Ecuadorian company, with a minimum gross return of 20% per year.
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Do you want to invest in a business for a fraction of the price? Play Business , a franchise crowdfunding platform, announced that this week the first investment round Sports Garden begins, a concept of family entertainment combined with a new architectural trend in Ecuador .

The round seeks to raise a minimum of 5 million pesos, with a minimum gross return of 20% per year. The thematic plaza is part of the Garden Group company in Ecuador and will provide returns on investment through its seven business lines: 1. Real estate, 2. Food and beverages, 3. Sponsorships, 4. Delivery, 5. Organization of events, 6. Complementary services, and 7. In-house services to dealers.

The opening of the themed plaza, which will be located in Guayaquil, Ecuador, is scheduled for 2021, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers, and will be the first “open-air” entertainment themed plaza in the COVID-19 era. The investment round you carry out with Play Business foresees an accelerated payback period of less than four years and considers a minimum return of 20% gross per year.

To know more:

 

“For Play Business, the fact that an international firm like Garden Group trusts us to raise its first round of investment is an opportunity to open our portfolio to new markets, allowing more companies to benefit from this model and for more investors to have access to unique investment opportunities with significant benefits. In this case, we are talking about the project with the highest expected profitability in the history of the applicant company ”, explained Joan Segura, CEO of Play Business.

 

The capital of the investment round will be allocated to the following items: pre-operating expenses (6%), design and construction plans (2%), real estate promotion and marketing (1%), construction and finishes (40%), decoration and general setting (15%), provision of equipment and furniture for operation (20%), launch and inauguration (1%), and working capital and start-up (15%).

 

“Our business model is the creation and conceptualization of thematic entertainment squares for the whole family, which cover the unattended need for urban recreation in the city, tied to the necessary services in the daily life of our primary target group: the millennials, as well as his family nucleus ”, explained Ricardo A. Delle Donne Salem, CEO of Garden Group.

 

To invest, you can click here.  

 

