space

NASA's Mars helicopter goes further on its third flight

It reached half the length of a football field.
Next Article
NASA's Mars helicopter goes further on its third flight
Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Engadget

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has just completed a much more ambitious third flight. As the Space site reports, the plane from Mars ventured about 164 feet north of its base of operations (a little more than half the length of a football field) at a speed of about 7.2 km / h. It may not sound like much, but Ingenuity only traveled 3.9 meters at 1.7 km / h during its second flight; this was far enough that you almost had to squint to see Ingenuity in the photo above.

Only two potential flights remain before NASA halts its efforts in early May and shifts focus to the main mission of the Perserverance rover . However, expect these to be exciting. Project director Mimi Aung said the last two trips should be "really adventurous" and test the limits of the flying machine.

The successes so far are likely to have a significant impact on future exploration of Mars. The ingenuity is proof that airplanes can fly on the planet despite its very low atmospheric density, and now there is a good chance that subsequent missions will use drones to study Mars from perspectives that were simply not available before.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/24/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

space

They are the billionaires who paid $ 55 million each to be the first space tourists.

space

There is water on the Moon! NASA announces discovery

NASA

VIDEO: NASA's Ingenuity helicopter made its first successful flight