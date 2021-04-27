Hilton, Marriott, Airbnb and more companies to invest 2.5 billion dollars in tourism in Mexico

April 27, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on México Desconocido



CANCÚN, QUINTANA ROO.- Tourism giants.- The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) announced an investment of 2.5 billion dollars (million dollars) in Mexico in the following years, which would generate 100,000 jobs in the country , according to Christopher J. Nasseta, president of the organization.

Image: Via Mexico Unknown

This announcement was made at the inauguration of the twentieth WTTC summit, the first after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and which is being held in Cancun, Quintana Roo.

“Last year we could not meet and today I feel privileged, today we have 600 participants, thank you for being here and making this possible. It's the first big hybrid event, ”added Nassetta, also Hilton President and CEO, at the opening of the summit.

He also highlighted that 2020 was the year that brought the most challenges.

"Organizing this event has been an extraordinary effort, making it a hybrid in order to reactivate the travel industry."

“Although the recovery of tourism has been complicated, vaccines, good practices regarding sanitary protocols and restriction measures are giving hope in the tourism sector.

"We have overcome the most difficult year, we have not overcome the pandemic yet, but we see the light at the end of the tunnel."

The summit, also known as the "Davos of Tourism" is the event in which the world's leading business leaders participate to generate a union and strategy to mitigate the effects derived from the health crisis.

“The key is to promote safe tourism; Vaccines are a modern miracle, a great advance has been seen in the distribution of vaccines, but we must coordinate more, we must work together. The sector must be the leader in protecting the opening of borders and advancing for the recovery in a safe way. We just have to be smart and coordinate it safely "

He also recalled that, despite the strong crisis that began last year, travel did not stop completely because tourism is about experiences, and that cannot be seen on a computer screen.

“I don't think this has completely stopped travel, as people love to live the experiences, create special memories, whether for pleasure or business. There are things that cannot be done only on screen. It is important to have a responsibility to reconnect the world, make it more inclusive and sustainable. The economic and social impact is enormous in the industry, which fell 49% last year, ”he said.

This summit of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC, for its acronym in English) will be very relevant, since it will be the event that paves the way for the recovery of 100 million jobs this year in the tourism giants, and Cancun is the setting for this international event.

I am very honored to participate in the Opening Ceremony of the XX Summit of the @WTTC , in Cancun, Quintana Roo, the most visited entity in Latin America in terms of tourism. Welcome to Mexico. #WTTCSummit #GSCancun pic.twitter.com/mYkhyH331B - MiguelTorrucoMarqués (@TorrucoTurismo) April 26, 2021

“Mexico is a highly privileged country, with rich traditions and customs, such as the Mayan culture, among places. Quintana Roo represents 36% of the tourism movement in our country ”, said Miguel Torruco, Secretary of Tourism of Mexico, in his participation in the event.

The twentieth edition includes tourism giants and leading speakers from companies such as Hilton, Marriott, Airbnb, Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean, Japan Airlines, among others, who will discuss the alternatives that are available to achieve a positive impact on the sector.