Vaccination in Mexico: registration for adults from 50 to 59 years begins on April 28

April 27, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Ruy López Ridaura, general director of the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control (Cenaprece) announced that vaccination for adults between 50 and 59 years old within Mexico will begin the first week of May.

In this sense, the pre-registration to do so will begin tomorrow April 28 through the official page: https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx . According to the statement made by the official in the morning conference headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador , they hope to vaccinate 9 million 128 thousand 769 people, according to INEGI data.

Likewise, López Ridaura explained that the government will continue to implement the strategy of the Roadrunner Brigades that was used with the elderly and there will be a proportional distribution to all states, but municipalities will be prioritized based on the supply and mortality rates.

To register, the corresponding adults must enter their CURP, place of birth, postal code, telephone number and email. The official recalled that the pre-registration does not determine the order of application of the vaccine.