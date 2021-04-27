Spotify will go up in price in some countries. Is Mexico included?

April 27, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

How much do you use Spotify in your day? The music streaming platform recently announced the increase in its rates in the United States and Europe as of April 30, according to The Verge . However, the company has yet to say anything about countries like Mexico.

In the United States, the family plan increased from 14.99 to 15.99 dollars (319.79 Mexican pesos at today's exchange rate on April 27).

You may be interested: A quarter of Spotify users already listen to podcasts

Image: Depositphotos.com

For its part, in Europe the cost of the family plan increased from 14.99 to 17.99 euros (approximately 434.82 Mexican pesos) while the student plan increased to 5.99 euros (144.78 Mexican pesos) and the Duo plan to 13.99 euros (338.14 pesos). Mexicans).

The US media explained that some Latin American countries will also suffer a change in their rates, but the platform has not yet given details about what they are. It should be remembered that in Mexico the company increased its prices in August 2020.