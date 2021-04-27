Spotify

Spotify will go up in price in some countries. Is Mexico included?

The music streaming and podcast platform recently announced this change.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

How much do you use Spotify in your day? The music streaming platform recently announced the increase in its rates in the United States and Europe as of April 30, according to The Verge . However, the company has yet to say anything about countries like Mexico.

In the United States, the family plan increased from 14.99 to 15.99 dollars (319.79 Mexican pesos at today's exchange rate on April 27).

Image: Depositphotos.com

For its part, in Europe the cost of the family plan increased from 14.99 to 17.99 euros (approximately 434.82 Mexican pesos) while the student plan increased to 5.99 euros (144.78 Mexican pesos) and the Duo plan to 13.99 euros (338.14 pesos). Mexicans).

The US media explained that some Latin American countries will also suffer a change in their rates, but the platform has not yet given details about what they are. It should be remembered that in Mexico the company increased its prices in August 2020.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Spotify

What Is Spotify HiFi, and How Can You Use It to Listen to Music With High-Quality Audio?

Spotify

Spotify Dominates Streaming in Mexico

Spotify

Music to Shelter Dogs' Ears: Spotify Is Helping Animals Get Adopted By Showing Off Their Music Tastes