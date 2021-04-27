A School in Miami Is Discouraging Teachers From Getting Vaccinated

April 27, 2021 3 min read

Centner Academy, a private school in Miami, said it will not employ anyone who takes the , NBC 6 reported on Tuesday.

The school added that further research needs to be available on whether the Covid-19 shot is impacting unvaccinated individuals.

In a letter sent to parents, the Centner Academy said it is advising school teachers against the vaccine or else they will not be allowed near students — this could, in turn, potentially lead to job losses.

"We are not 100% sure the Covid injections are safe and there are too many unknown variables for us to feel comfortable at this current time," said the school’s co-founder, Leila Centner, in a statement obtained by NBC 6.

“As many of you may be aware, this injection is known to have issues. This injection is an experiment. It is not scheduled for FDA approval until at least 2023,” the statement read.

Centner suggested that the injections could cause reproductive issues for women and that those who received the vaccine “may be transmitting something from their bodies to those with whom they come in contact.”

The new school policy is leaving some parents uncertain about what to do. One mother told NBC 6 that she doesn’t know if the school will have teachers.

"The whole year has been unbelievably shuffled for all of us to know what to do," said the mother, who asked to be identified as only Lidia.

"They're very pro 'my body, my choice,' and yet, it's the complete opposite of that is what she's actually telling these teachers. It's your body, but it's her choice,” she added.

Scientists and doctors who have been fighting vaccine misinformation and myths said that there is no sign that any of the vaccines causes reproductive issues.

Health officials told Reuters on Saturday that an immunized person can’t transmit or “shed”— as other false claims describe it — the vaccine to those who are unvaccinated.

"No safety concerns were observed for people vaccinated in the third trimester or safety concerns for their babies,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said last Friday.

“As such, CDC recommends pregnant people receive COVID-19 vaccines," Walensky added.

To date, 42% of people in the U.S. (141.7 million) have received the first of the two-dose vaccine, while 96.7 million are fully vaccinated, according to the latest CDC data.