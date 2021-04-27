News and Trends

A School in Miami Is Discouraging Teachers From Getting Vaccinated

The school policy does not allow any vaccinated staff near students until further research is released about the vaccine's impact on unvaccinated people.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Freelance Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Centner Academy, a private school in Miami, said it will not employ anyone who takes the Covid-19 vaccineNBC 6 reported on Tuesday.

The school added that further research needs to be available on whether the Covid-19 shot is impacting unvaccinated individuals.

In a letter sent to parents, the Centner Academy said it is advising school teachers against the vaccine or else they will not be allowed near students — this could, in turn, potentially lead to job losses.

Related: This Country Only Needed About 2 Weeks to Vaccinate Nearly Its Entire Adult Population

"We are not 100% sure the Covid injections are safe and there are too many unknown variables for us to feel comfortable at this current time," said the school’s co-founder, Leila Centner, in a statement obtained by NBC 6.

As many of you may be aware, this injection is known to have issues. This injection is an experiment. It is not scheduled for FDA approval until at least 2023,” the statement read.  

Centner suggested that the injections could cause reproductive issues for women and that those who received the vaccine “may be transmitting something from their bodies to those with whom they come in contact.”

The new school policy is leaving some parents uncertain about what to do. One mother told NBC 6 that she doesn’t know if the school will have teachers. 

"The whole year has been unbelievably shuffled for all of us to know what to do," said the mother, who asked to be identified as only Lidia. 

"They're very pro 'my body, my choice,' and yet, it's the complete opposite of that is what she's actually telling these teachers. It's your body, but it's her choice,” she added.

Scientists and doctors who have been fighting vaccine misinformation and myths said that there is no sign that any of the vaccines causes reproductive issues.

Health officials told Reuters on Saturday that an immunized person can’t transmit or “shed”— as other false claims describe it — the vaccine to those who are unvaccinated.

"No safety concerns were observed for people vaccinated in the third trimester or safety concerns for their babies,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said last Friday. 

“As such, CDC recommends pregnant people receive COVID-19 vaccines," Walensky added.

To date, 42% of people in the U.S. (141.7 million) have received the first of the two-dose vaccine, while 96.7 million are fully vaccinated, according to the latest CDC data.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Here's How Much Bitcoin You Should Own, According to Top Financial Advisors

News and Trends

Dog Rescues Drowning Puppy in 'Amazing' Video: 'We Don't Deserve Dogs'

News and Trends

Thousands of Federal Workers Will Be Paid a Minimum Wage of $15 an Hour as Soon as Next Year