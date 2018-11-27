Do you want to know how to be a millionaire? We give you 12 slow, but safe tips to achieve it

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

I started life penniless but was blessed with enough focus, discipline, and commitment to have a very good life today.

From my experience, these are 12 tips to be a millionaire .

1. It has never been so easy

Currently there are many tools to be a millionaire, so do not complicate yourself. There is a lot of money in the world and thousands of ways to access it. The first thing to be aware of is that capital is out there and not hard to find.

2. Saving is not enough

The old idea of saving every penny is not enough in today's world. Simply and simply, you cannot collect a million pesos in this way without first getting old, when the money will no longer have so much value for you.

3. Live below your capabilities

Don't spend more than the money you are earning. It is not about depriving yourself of the basics of life, but about avoiding unnecessary expenses. I've never closed a deal just because of the suit I wear, the watch I own, or the car I drive. Live below your capabilities until you no longer have to.

4. Learn how to file taxes

Know the tools that Hacienda has for you. Stop complaining about taxes and learn how they can benefit you. Remember that there are legitimate ways to reduce what you pay the government.

5. Evolve investor

The most direct way to get rich is through investing, which you can't do if you don't have capital. The only reason to save is to be able to invest. Only inject your money into projects that you truly believe in.

6. Start acting like a boss

Stop acting like a poor spectator and start being the boss. When the restaurant bill comes, pay it. When you have to invest money to get information, buy a list, grow your brand or learn to sell, you must sign the checks with confidence.

7. Automate your savings

Open a bank account that every fortnight withdraws a part of your salary. In this way, you will have to adjust to a lower capital and stop spending on what you really do not need. And you will always have money saved.

8. Hurry

Be the hare, the tortoise and the millionaire. The only thing left to people who sin as patients are the crumbs left by those who are in a hurry.

9. Do "million dollar math"

Do the necessary calculations to find out how long it would take you to collect a first million pesos. If you earn 50,000 pesos a year, you should consider that if you save 40 percent of your salary, it would take you 50 years saving 20,000 pesos annually. If you do not do these types of calculations, you will not be able to be a millionaire because you will not have the correct thinking. Mathematics is the universal language.

10. Diversify, but focus

As the saying goes, "you don't have to put all your eggs in one basket." This means that it is always advisable to have an investment portfolio that is made up of various options. However, it is also important to choose an option that you really believe in and bet more heavily on it.

11. Look for different sources of income

This is the best way to achieve financial independence. Look for opportunities to obtain assets that require minimal effort - such as fixed investments - to strengthen your portfolio.

12. Don't fall for traps

Ignore all those offers that promise to make you rich in less than a year. Being a millionaire takes time, dedication, discipline, and effort. There are no short cuts.

You deserve to have financial freedom, but to achieve this you must first set realistic goals that help you plan to achieve it.