Will Roku lose YouTube TV due to lawsuit with Google? This is what we know

April 29, 2021

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Streaming company Roku is in the middle of a dispute with Google over "anti-competitive conduct ." As a result, the YouTube TV channel could become unavailable on Roku devices in the next few days.

Since it was launched in 2008, Roku has been a source of controversy, since through a device connected to the internet it offers access to more than 100,000 movies and series of free, paid and streaming channels, charging a single subscription to the users.

YouTube TV came to Roku in 2018 and it hadn't had a problem, until now. A few days ago the company that offers "a more convenient and economical way to watch television" sent its users an email informing them that they could lose YouTube TV and even asked them to intercede with Google to avoid it.

"Google is attempting to use its YouTube monopoly position to force Roku to accept predatory, anti-competitive and discriminatory terms that will directly harm Roku and our users ," the company explained in the email. "It should come as no surprise that Google is now demanding unfair and anti-competitive terms that hurt Roku users."

According to Roku statements cited by The Verge , Google's lawsuits condition Roku's access to host the YouTube TV channel, by providing preferential treatment for the YouTube app separate from Google. They also request special access to user data to create a YouTube TV search results row on the Roku interface.

The possible loss will not affect users in Mexico

A Roku spokeswoman told the Xataka portal that Roku Mexico users will not be affected by the situation, since the dispute only involves to the YouTube TV app, which is only available in the United States.

Therefore, the YouTube channel that is reproduced on Mexican devices will continue to function normally, since it is completely independent from YouTube TV.

However, if Roku and Google do not reach an agreement soon, US users could lose YouTube TV content.