Tips for moms to take better care of their money

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mother's month is approaching and the best way to celebrate them is by empowering them and helping them become more independent and financially successful.

Within personal finance there is a “common core”, to call it somehow, a body of knowledge that we should all have, however what works for one does not necessarily work for another.

There are differences in the management of finances between men and women, between a woman without children and a mother, and between a married mother and a single mother.

Let's take a look at the data first.

To know more: 5 body language tips to show confidence

Women live 10 years longer than men, increasingly contribute more resources to households, have more breaks in their working life, due to motherhood, and the responsibility of raising their children without leaving them unprotected in the event of an accident or death premature. So there is an urgent need to have a short, medium and long term financial plan.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), 7 out of 10 women over 15 years of age are mothers, of those mothers 4 out of 10 contribute financial resources to the operation of the home, and of those who provide financial resources, 97% He combines his work with the burden of household chores, in addition, according to CONAPO, there are 880 thousand single mothers in Mexico, of which 90% have children under 18 years of age.

So the data and therefore here are some tips to improve your finances.

1. Make a personal budget

The budget is a tool that will help you keep your expenses under control, detect unnecessary leaks, pay attention to priorities and do not forget important items such as savings. It includes all the expenses related to the children such as tuition, school supplies, food, entertainment, medical expenses and even gifts.

2. Do you want successful children?

Educate yourself financially! It is very important so that you can teach that to your children and they grow up with good financial habits, you will avoid future headaches and you will too. Remember that there is no better inheritance than education and good habits.

3. Save for your retirement

You don't want to be dependent on your children in the future, right? It is important that you regularly allocate within your budget a savings amount for your retirement, feed your AFORE or pension plan. That will give you financial certainty when the time comes.

4. Don't hide financial problems

Keeping these types of situations secret adds problems instead of solving them, damages family ties and can be counterproductive.

Find out more: 10 questions before you quit

5. Safe, safe?

If the father dies and is the breadwinner of the family, it can cause an economic gap that the mother would have to face, so insure the father, and if you are a single mother, be sure! You do not want to leave your children financially unprotected.

And to close I leave you some ideas of financial gifts for mom.