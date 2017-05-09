How to celebrate Mother's Day without breaking your budget

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The celebration of Mother's Day generates an economic spill of 47 billion pesos in formally established businesses in the country, according to data from the Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Mexico City (CONCANACO SERVYTUR). And you, do you know how you will celebrate mom this May 10? We know that your expenses during this day go up, so you must take this into consideration to celebrate May 10 without going out of your budget and, much less, getting into debt .

Pay attention to the following tips that will make you take care of your financial budget on this special day.

Avoid flight expenses days before May 10

If your goal is to take your mother to eat at a restaurant or buy her some flowers that day, avoid the expenses that you normally do -such as coffee in the morning or snack in the afternoon with friends- and they can help you to save considerably for that day.

Plan according to your pockets

Evaluate the budget you have and you can plan a celebration according to your financial possibilities. Remember, going into debt this day can affect your next celebrations or important plans, preventing you from achieving your financial goals for this year. In addition, for your mother the material is the least. Don't go into debt!

Make the internet your ally

Use the web to research the gift you want to give to mom. There are online companies that give outlet-type gift discounts of up to 70%. You can also buy flowers online and they deliver them on May 10, surely the cost will be less than those you buy the same day. Department stores give discounts days before in their online version and you can take advantage of the months without interest.

Celebrate at home

Going out to a restaurant or entertainment center on Mother's Day can be a problem, since most of the establishments are full, in addition to the traffic in the streets. It is time to prepare the recipes that you saw on the internet, how about celebrating mom preparing her favorite meal or dinner at home and with her family and dear friends?

Celebrating at home saves you on tips, parking, gasoline or transportation and especially at dinner, because shopping in advance at the supermarket will make a difference and the attention you give to mom will be personalized.

The perfect present

You don't need to buy a gift to spoil mom. You can do family activities such as having a picnic, attending an outdoor event or festival, going for a walk in a beautiful and freely accessible place, etc. This will allow you to have a better family life and do different things in your day, the important thing is to be with your family.

What if you don't know what to give?

If you have a hard time finding the perfect gift for mom, why not consider opening a long-term investment fund for her retirement or extra money to contribute to her individual Afore account. It is a different gift and in which your wishes will be reflected so that she lives better when she retires.

There are endless ways to celebrate mom without going out of your budget, the key is anticipation and creativity, remember that for her the important thing is to be with her loved ones.