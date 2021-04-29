Instagram

Instagram Will Make It Easier for You to Monetize Your Content

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that new Instagram features include linking brands with creators who align with the brands' target audience.
Next Article
Instagram Will Make It Easier for You to Monetize Your Content
Image credit: Instagram vía Engadget

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

If you want to make money on Instagram, this should interest you.

On Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg announced that the social media app is working on new tools to help creators monetize content. These include a marketplace that will link brands with Instagramers whose material fits the audiences the brands want to target.

Currently, Instagram has several methods of paying creators to publish sponsored content. What's new is that the platform will play a more active role as a link between advertisers and emerging and established influencers.

"We should be able to help brands find creators who are uniquely aligned with the work we are trying to do and vice versa " said Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, in a live broadcast. 

During the same broadcast, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Instagram will also implement "creator shops." These are virtual stores where creators can sell their products to users directly.

In addition, the billionaire mogul announced an affiliate marketplace that would allow creators to get a share of the sales of the products they recommend in their posts.

"People look to creators for recommendations on what is good, especially what they are experts in," said the Facebook CEO, without specifying when these features would be implemented.

Last year, the company introduced Facebook Shops and Instagram Shops, which allow businesses to sell directly to users. For example, top creators like Kim Kardashian already have stores on their Instagram profiles.

However, "creator stores" would allow more influencers and users to sell through Instagram.

“This has been especially important in the last year. Many physical stores have had to close during lockdowns, but the internet remains open," said Zuckerberg. "It can be a more personalized and convenient experience."

Are the new Instagram features a response to Apple?

The announcement follows news that the next version of Apple's iOS system for iPhone and iPad will include some controversial privacy features.

A system update will prevent platforms such as Facebook or Google from collecting activity data for commercial purposes, unless the user explicitly allows it. As a result, it will be more difficult for those platforms to target ads to users.

By managing business activity directly through their applications, Facebook and Instagram can launch more personalized ads, as well as track their effectiveness for advertisers.

 

 

 

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/24/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Instagram

How to Run an Instagram Contest that Attracts More Eyeballs

Instagram

7 Ways to Turn Instagram Followers into Customers for Life

Instagram

7 Steps for Making a Successful Instagram Ad Campaign