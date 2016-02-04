How to relate your corporate and personal image

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Without a doubt, the first objective that we must set ourselves as entrepreneurs is to define the face of the business and then start designing your own image .

It is unthinkable that a company that wants to provide good customer service is in the hands of someone who, in addition to being badly faced, does not like to dress up and is late every day, don't you think?

The image causes a phenomenon that I call " chain success ", because if you do things well, your collaborators will notice and feel motivated to do so.

Thinking that by being a boss you can do everything you want is a serious mistake since the result of your business will be what you project.

The individual who has consistency between the corporate and personal image will be a magnet that calls out to others, and that is that in the business world, attracting people is the most important step of success .

Now, improving your image requires effort, that is why you must advise yourself and achieve harmony between the internal and the external. Think of it as if it were a product on the market: if we want a customer to return, we must leave a mark and it must be positive.

Below I share seven keys that you must take into account to achieve that coherence.

1. Expose the benefits of the company through the image. In addition to the fact that your employees must dress according to the style of the company, the logo must have the colors that emit what you want to project, for example: if it is a company it is energetic or cheerful, orange would be fine, but if it is more formal, blue is ideal.

2. Make sure that the mission is consistent with the corporate image. If your mission is to be the best company, not only should this be reflected in the company's objectives, it also has to be evident to your customers. At the end of the day they are your main wealth and they must be aware of what you are doing to become the best.

3. Make sure what you say and do is consistent. It is not possible for a leader to boast about what not to do and constantly do it, remember to teach by example. The companies that succeed are those in which the leader is the helm of the ship.

4. Achieve a relationship between what you project and what you know . Remember: we are a product in the market and it can be easily sold if it has an attractive packaging, although the buyback will only be achieved with good content. Then, you can dress very well and project intelligence, but if when you speak that does not show it will be of any use, the same thing happens the other way around.

5. Make sure that the instructions start from the high command. Developing a procedures manual and that collaborators have things clear will allow others to be located and know the guidelines. If a boss who proves successful dictates the rules, it will be easier for others to follow them because admiration provokes a desire to imitate. It is proven: if there is motivation it is more feasible that instructions are followed.

6. Achieve balance. Don't leave the balance behind. It's not about being a regimen, but it's not about being a party hall either. The workplace has to be a place where professionalism is breathed and at the same time a space where employees feel comfortable.

7. Dress like an achiever. The image is so powerful that you can easily move masses. If you want to look like a triumphant person you have to take care of the details both in clothing and in your personal care. Start by believing it, this is not about arrogance, but about believing in who you are and starting to show it to others. How are you going to grow if no one notices? Get noticed!