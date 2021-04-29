Neutralizing the coronavirus in less than a second is possible according to this research

April 29, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Can COVID-19 be neutralized in less than a second? According to Arum Han , a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Texas A&M University, United States, explained that yes, but at a very high temperature.

A group of researchers led by Han developed an experimental system that shows that exposing the virus to high temperatures, 72 degrees Celsius, for at least half a second serves to neutralize it and prevent its transmission.

The scientists achieved these results by heating a part of a stainless steel tube that contained the virus, then rapidly cooling it. In this way, the team discovered that SARS-CoV-2 could be neutralized in a "shorter time than was thought possible," according to Phys.org .

It should be noted that the application of heat to neutralize COVID-19 had already been demonstrated, however, previous studies managed to do it in a time of 20 minutes, which was not a practical solution.

The method demonstrated by Han and his team constitutes an efficient and practical solution to stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2 through the air, it could also be implemented in other systems such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and can be used to prevent other airborne viral illnesses such as influenza.