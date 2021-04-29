Coronavirus

Neutralizing the coronavirus in less than a second is possible according to this research

The application of heat to neutralize COVID-19 had already been demonstrated, however, previous studies managed to do it in a time of 20 minutes, which was not a practical solution.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Can COVID-19 be neutralized in less than a second? According to Arum Han , a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Texas A&M University, United States, explained that yes, but at a very high temperature.

A group of researchers led by Han developed an experimental system that shows that exposing the virus to high temperatures, 72 degrees Celsius, for at least half a second serves to neutralize it and prevent its transmission.

The scientists achieved these results by heating a part of a stainless steel tube that contained the virus, then rapidly cooling it. In this way, the team discovered that SARS-CoV-2 could be neutralized in a "shorter time than was thought possible," according to Phys.org .

It should be noted that the application of heat to neutralize COVID-19 had already been demonstrated, however, previous studies managed to do it in a time of 20 minutes, which was not a practical solution.

The method demonstrated by Han and his team constitutes an efficient and practical solution to stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2 through the air, it could also be implemented in other systems such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and can be used to prevent other airborne viral illnesses such as influenza.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/24/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

Pollen can increase your risk of getting COVID-19 (whether you have allergies or not)

Coronavirus

Vaccination in Mexico: registration for adults from 50 to 59 years begins on April 28

Coronavirus

Will Cinemex reopen its theaters? This is what we know