This competition is looking for legaltech startups

Entrepreneurs from all over the world have until May 27 to register.
Image credit: Mateus Campos Felipe vía Unsplash

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

IE Law School (IE University), the international alliance of Law School's Global League (LSGL) and LexisNexis presented the third edition of IE University's Global Legal Tech Venture Days , an international competition for legaltech startups with a virtual format.

The aim of the contest is to discover new talents and startups in the legal-technological sector and to promote the use of technology in the field of law. It identifies, supports and encourages entrepreneurs in this sector and helps emerging companies to boost their business projects by promoting innovation in the improvement of legal orders and the progress of the rule of law.

Entrepreneurs from all over the world have until May 27 to register . After the selection process, 5 startups will be chosen to present their project to a panel of judges, sector specialists and investors at an event to be held online on June 10.

The winning company will receive a six-month mentorship from LexisNexis Vice President of Strategy and Mergers / Acquisitions for Central Europe, Middle East and Africa and will be able to present their product or service to international clients.

“At a time when the digitization of the provision of legal services is a reality, at IE Law School we continue our commitment to promoting talent and emerging companies where law and technology converge. We look for startups that can positively influence and provide solutions to the main challenges facing legal systems and facilitate access to justice. In this edition, in which we are honored to be sponsored by LexisNexis, we hope to receive many participants who present us with disruptive solutions ”, said Soledad Atienza, dean of IE Law School at IE University.

