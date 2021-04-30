WhatsApp

How to activate or deactivate temporary messages in WhatsApp?

Once you activate this option, new messages in a chat will disappear in a period of seven days.
Next Article
How to activate or deactivate temporary messages in WhatsApp?
Image credit: WhatsApp vía YouTube

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Do you want the messages of a conversation on WhatsApp to self-destruct? The instant messaging application already has a feature for this called “temporary messages”.

Once you activate this option, new messages in a chat will disappear in a period of seven days. Beware: this feature does not affect texts sent before you activate it and your contact will have ways to save them, likewise, multimedia files will not disappear from anywhere outside of the chat or from the devices where they have been saved.

Steps to activate temporary WhatsApp messages:

1. Open the WhatsApp chat

2.Tap the name of your contact

Image: capture via WhatsApp.

3. Find and touch the option that says “Temporary Messages”.

Image: capture via WhatsApp.

4. And choose the option "Activated" and that's it. To deactivate them it is the same procedure, only that you must touch the option of "Deactivated" in this step.

Image: capture via WhatsApp.

Who can do this?

“In an individual chat, any of the users can activate or deactivate the temporary messages. In a group chat, any of the participants can turn temporary messages on or off. However, whoever manages the group can change its settings to allow only administrators to activate or deactivate temporary messages ”, explains the platform through its blog .

Other important points to consider:

  • If you or your contact do not open the message in seven days it will be deleted anyway, although it may be saved in the preview of your cell phone notifications.

  • If you reply to a temporary message and quote it, the quoted message will probably not be deleted.

  • If you or your contact forward the temporary message to another chat with this setting disabled, it will not disappear either.

  • If a user creates their backup before the messages disappear, they will be saved. However, they will disappear when you create another backup.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

WhatsApp

A loophole in WhatsApp status is helping cyber stalkers and they warn that it would be impossible to repair

WhatsApp

Protect Yourself From This WhatsApp Scam

WhatsApp

WhatsApp and Instagram Affected by Outage