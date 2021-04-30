General Motors

GM announces investment of more than 1 billion dollars in Mexico to produce electric cars

The transnational General Motors (GM) plans to open a new paint plant with innovative technology in Mexico, which would start operations in June 2021.
GM announces investment of more than 1 billion dollars in Mexico to produce electric cars
Image credit: Cortesía GM vía Alto Nivel

4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

This Thursday, the US vehicle manufacturer General Motors (GM) announced an investment of more than 1,000 million dollars in Mexico. This will be destined to the Ramos Arizpe manufacturing complex, Coahuila, to open a new paint plant with innovative technology, which would start operations in June 2021. This is in preparation for turning it into one of the main electric car production complexes. in North America.

The company detailed in a statement that part of this initial investment will be used to expand assembly plants and global propulsion systems . The goal is to transform the Ramos Arizpe Complex into GM North America's fifth electric car manufacturing site, joining Spring Hill, Tennessee, Factory Zero, Detroit-HamTramck, Michigan, Orion, Michigan and CAMI in Ontario, Canada.

What will the investment in GM's Ramos Arizpe Complex include?

That said, General Motors Ramos Arizpe began construction efforts for its new complex, where the firm's electric vehicles will be produced starting in 2023 . In addition, in the second half of this year batteries and electrical components will be manufactured with the manufacture of ' Drive Units' , a propulsion system that powers electric vehicles.

The investment also includes improvements to the general infrastructure of the complex in the areas of materials, dining rooms, medical services and recreational spaces, among others.

"We are very proud to contribute to the realization of GM's Vision of Zero Collisions, Zero Emissions, Zero Congestion, contributing to the manufacture of electric vehicles," said Francisco Garza, President and CEO of GM Mexico.

“We trust that the necessary economic conditions will be met so that eventually the Complex can grow the workforce one more shift in some operations. We are grateful to the Federal Government and the Government of Coahuila for promoting this investment. This is great news to continue celebrating GM's more than 85 years in Mexico and to show our commitment to the country, " added the manager.

Image: Courtesy GM via Alto Nivel.

According to the report, 40 years have passed since it was inaugurated, something that was extremely relevant for the corporation, said Alicia del Valle, Executive Director of the Ramos Arizpe Assembly Plant. Emblematic vehicles such as Chevrolet Celebrity, Century, El Camino, Chevy and several others have come out of its production lines.

"This Manufacturing Complex has fostered the development of talent and suppliers in the region and we are very happy to receive the new project that brings the future to the present," del Valle said.

GM Ramos Arizpe will continue to produce Chevrolet Equinox and Chevrolet Blazer, as well as engines and transmissions. It currently has 5,600 employees directly and, in addition to production for the domestic market, exports products to more than 40 countries.

The company will release additional details on models, start of production and markets later.

