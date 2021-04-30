Netflix

Netflix's new shuffle feature will help you choose what to watch

If you are one of those who can spend hours choosing what to see, this seems like a great opportunity to not waste so much time.
Next Article
Image credit: Netflix vía YouTube

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Not sure what to watch on Netflix ? Now the video streaming platform introduced its new random function, with which it basically chooses a movie, documentary or series, for you.

This feature will be able to play something from your list or based on the material you have recently viewed. If you are one of those who can spend hours choosing what to see, this seems like a great opportunity to not waste so much time.

Image: Netflix.

Netflix will show the "play something" button and if you don't like or what the platform offers you, you can click the "play something else" button and it will continue to show you options.

This option will appear below your profile name, in the 10th row of your home page or in the navigation menu that appears on the left of your screen. According to the platform , the options that it will show you may be:

  • a new series or movie,
  • a series or movie that you are already watching,
  • a series or movie from your list, or
  • a series or movie that you have not finished watching yet and that you may want to retake.
