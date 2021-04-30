Happiness At Work

Create a great family

Organizations that encourage teamwork decrease absenteeism by up to 41%, increase sales by 20% and increase their productivity by 17%, making them 21% more profitable, says Gallup. Business happiness and creating a good organizational climate seems like good business, right? Here are some questions to analyze.
Create a great family
I was recently asked during a webinar, where should entrepreneurs focus to make their companies more resilient? Without a doubt, I consider that today and always an aspect that should not be neglected is in its collaborators.

They are and will be the ones who give life to your company. Without them, it is very likely that you will not be able to meet your business objectives. As an entrepreneur, maybe you launched yourself into this great adventure of entrepreneurship, but when you take the step to become an entrepreneur, you will see that it is necessary to have someone who is there to support you and solve those issues for which you are not an expert.

Now, what do I mean by putting your collaborators at the center? A year after the start of the pandemic, how are you in the mood? Have you demanded so much from them in an effort to make your business survive that they are about to collapse? Or on the contrary, do they continue to give their best to take your organization to the next level of their own free will?

Gallup studies show that organizations that promote teamwork reduce absenteeism by up to 41%, increase sales by 20% and increase their productivity by 17%, which makes them 21% more profitable.

So, business happiness and creating a good organizational climate seems like good business, right? You can start with small actions. How long ago did you ask your team members how they feel? You have to look for honest answers.

Start by making an accurate diagnosis to discover how your organization is, Adriana Olmedo, director of the Innovation Group and Telent Engagement at JeffreyGroup México, recently told me. From there we have to design and implement new ways of approaching our teams.

And it is that in the last year companies were forced to send their collaborators to their homes and many of them had not tried the remote work scheme. The challenge goes beyond convening remote meetings on a daily basis, requesting an Excel report of the tasks that are done daily or sending WhatsApp to know what your collaborators are doing.

The challenge is to establish a true communication and exchange of opinions, as if you were physically present, and that allow you to achieve the goals individually and in the common. Also, develop the best skills of each of your collaborators so that they reach their maximum potential and give them the freedom so that they can achieve their objectives. Of course, it is essential that these goals are clear beforehand and also set limits. All this so that remote work does not become endless work.

According to a study carried out by the accelerator Wortev , in the last year the leaders of work teams have realized the importance of valuing the effort of their workers and having a more humanized work perspective (54%). In addition, they learned to take into account the well-being of their employees and to balance supervision and free work (46%).

We are on the good way. I invite you to be part of this new group of leaders who are creating the best corporate wellness culture.

At the end of this month we will publish the ranking of the Heroine Companies of Latin America , those that have cared for the well-being and happiness of their employees in one of the most challenging years in history.

We spend at least eight hours a day working, why not have the best practices to enjoy this period and be happy as if we were the best family? Many years of my life I spent with a team in which we were really happy while we worked. I wish the same for you and your collaborators.

I invite you to read the full edition of Entrepreneur mag21 and contact me on LinkedIn to share your experiences with me.

