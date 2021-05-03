4 Top Communication Stocks To Watch In May 2021

May 3, 2021 6 min read

Are These The Best Communication Stocks To Buy Right Now?

Communications stocks include some of the most prominent names in the stock market today. These include companies from telecommunications to social media and news outlets. The communication industry has always been pivotal to our daily lives. This is made even more apparent when we were struck by COVID-19. People were forced to work from home and this is mostly made possible due to the arrays of communication services available in this industry. Also, entertainment and streaming services were boosted significantly as they attracted more users.

We need to look no further than Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) as an example. The company had 207.64 million paid subscribers worldwide at the end of the first quarter of 2021. This represents an increase of more than 40 million subscribers since the end of 2019 before we were plagued by the global pandemic. As with most industries, the communication sector will likely continue to evolve as new technologies and innovations emerge. With all this in mind, here is a list of top communication stocks to watch in the stock market.

Top Communication Stocks To Watch

DISH Network Corp

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company that operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. The company also invests in research and development, wireless testing, and wireless network infrastructure. Besides, DISH is poised to enter the wireless market as a facilities-based provider of wireless services with the development of the first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network in the U.S. The company’s stock has been performing relatively well in the stock market over the past year. It is seeing gains of close to 80% during this period.

Last week, DISH received a huge boost when it announced a partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services to deploy a 5G network on the cloud provider’s infrastructure. The company is attempting to become the fourth national wireless player, behind T-Mobile US Inc, Verizon Communications Inc (NASDAQ: VZ), and AT&T Inc (NYSE: T). Hence, both companies will jointly work to transform how organizations and customers, including AWS and Amazon, order and consume 5G services or create their own private 5G networks.

On Thursday, the company also reported its Q1 financial figures. DISH reported revenue of $4.5 billion, up by 39.7% compared to the corresponding period in 2020. Also, net income totaled $630 million, compared to $73 million from the year-ago quarter. Hence with such exciting plans ahead, would you add DISH stock to your watchlist?

Facebook, Inc

Next up, we have the social media company that needs no introduction, Facebook. The company’s products and services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus. On one hand, Facebook allows people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers. On the other hand, it is a platform that can help businesses and companies grow. The company stock propelled to a record high on Thursday after it reported its latest impressive quarter. The stock is set to open Monday morning’s trading session at $324.90 per share.

In the first quarter of 2021, Facebook’s revenue climbed by 46% to $25.4 billion, the strongest growth rate in two years. Meanwhile, quarterly profit was $9.5 billion, an increase of 94% from a year ago. Facebook also revealed that nearly one million advertisers used its “click-to-Whatsapp” ads, and more than three million advertisers have used its “click-to-message” ads to date.

On top of that, businesses using the WhatsApp Business feature are sending more than 100 million messages per day. The company is focusing on commerce and business messaging as it sees this area as a long-term opportunity. With such stellar results, will you consider buying FB stock?

Dolphin Entertainment Inc

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is an entertainment marketing and production company. In detail, the company provides strategic marketing and public services in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries. It operates through two segments: entertainment publicity and marketing segment, and content production segment. DLPN stock soared by 13.15% on Thursday’s trading session. The stock has been performing relatively well over the past year as we have seen gains of over 400% in that period.

Earlier this month, the company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2020. Even during the pandemic where entertainment centers are closed nationwide, Q4 revenue grew to $6.7 million. The company believes that 2021 revenue will pass $30 million without taking into account any Dolphin 2.0 initiatives.

In March, the company signed a partnership with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV). It will offer non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that will allow fans of sports entertainment to purchase exclusive content developed by HOFV and its partners. This partnership offers another way for both companies to generate revenue. Given Dolphin’s current momentum, would you consider DLPN stock a buy?

T-Mobile US Inc

Last but not least, we have T-Mobile. The company is a leading wireless network operator and the company behind the biggest 5G network in the country. On one hand, it has and continues to provide consumers with smartphone plans required to stay in touch with their loved ones. On the other hand, it is a key player in the speedy 5G industry which is expected to flourish in 2021. All this coupled with the growing market adoption of 5G smartphones does put TMUS stock in the spotlight. The stock has been trading sideways year-to-date. However, if you had invested a year ago, you would’ve seen gains of over 50%.

On Wednesday, yet another independent report finds T-Mobile is delivering a better 5G experience to its customers. New data from Opensignal, based on real-world customer usage from millions of device measurements, shows T-Mobile has the fastest 5G download speeds. T-Mobile 5G download speeds jumped a whopping 23% while others stayed virtually unchanged since the beginning of the year.

Also, the company launched an LTE-based SyncUp Tracker on the same day. It appears that trackers are trending this year, with new options from Samsung, Apple, and now T-Mobile. Unlike those other Tile-type tracking devices, SyncUp uses LTE, which means it doesn’t rely on being within a certain range from your phone to tell you where it is. Could these new advancements bring TMUS stock to newer heights again?