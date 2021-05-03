Yahoo!

Verizon just sold AOL and Yahoo for $ 5 billion

The new company will be called "Yahoo".
Next Article
Verizon just sold AOL and Yahoo for $ 5 billion
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Five years ago Verizon , the company owned by Richard Branson , announced the purchase of Yahoo! , but this Monday the company announced that it will sell its stake in Yahoo and AOL for $ 5 billion.

According to El Financiero , the new conglomerate formed by AOL and Yahoo will be owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management and will be known simply as Yahoo. Verizon will maintain a 10 percent stake in the business, according to the Mexican financial site.

This sale includes media such as Engadget , TechCrunch, and Yahoo Finance , as well as platforms such as AOL's Internet, Yahoo Mail, and Yahoo's home.

Business Insider recalls that Verizon bought AOL in May 2015 for $ 4.4 billion, and Yahoo in July 2016 for $ 4.83 billion. With this in mind, the sale of Verizon for "just" $ 5 billion represents a 50 percent loss.

In 2019, Verizon Media Group sold the Tumblr social network, and in 2020 it ceded The Huffington Post to BuzzFeed .

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Yahoo!

Yahoo Answers Announces Final Closure, and Users Relive It With Questions, Answers and Memes

Yahoo!

No Bonus for Marissa Mayer After Another 32 Million Yahoo Accounts Breached

Yahoo!

Yahoo Finance Accidentally Tweets Racial Slur