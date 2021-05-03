Verizon just sold AOL and Yahoo for $ 5 billion

May 3, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Five years ago Verizon , the company owned by Richard Branson , announced the purchase of Yahoo! , but this Monday the company announced that it will sell its stake in Yahoo and AOL for $ 5 billion.

According to El Financiero , the new conglomerate formed by AOL and Yahoo will be owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management and will be known simply as Yahoo. Verizon will maintain a 10 percent stake in the business, according to the Mexican financial site.

This sale includes media such as Engadget , TechCrunch, and Yahoo Finance , as well as platforms such as AOL's Internet, Yahoo Mail, and Yahoo's home.

Business Insider recalls that Verizon bought AOL in May 2015 for $ 4.4 billion, and Yahoo in July 2016 for $ 4.83 billion. With this in mind, the sale of Verizon for "just" $ 5 billion represents a 50 percent loss.

In 2019, Verizon Media Group sold the Tumblr social network, and in 2020 it ceded The Huffington Post to BuzzFeed .