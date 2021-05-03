Electric Cars

Right on nostalgia! China presents an electric version of the iconic 'Vocho'

ORA Motor presented the Punk Cat model at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show.
Image credit: Great Wall Motors vía

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

There is no car that generates more affection and nostalgia in Latin America (especially in Mexico) than the iconic Volkswagen Beetle , so much so that it is affectionately known as “vocho” . The two-door sedan earned a place in popular culture because it was the first car of many and even continues to be fondly remembered despite the last car being produced in Latin America on July 30, 2003 .

It seems that the love for the famous sedan transcends borders, as the Chinese automaker ORA Motor presented an electric version of the car at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show.

According to the newspaper Milenio , the company owned by the Great Wall Motors conglomerate showed a modern interpretation of the Volkswagen New Beetle called ORA Punk Cat . It has four doors, white leather seats, chrome and wood dashboards and digital screens.

Volkswagen could sue

Although the similarities between the ORA Punk Cat are very obvious, it is not technically a vocho because it does not have Volkswagen participation. The German company told the Carscoop site that its lawyers "will verify this matter with respect to any violation of Volkswagen AG's utility model or design rights and we reserve the right to take the necessary legal action."

It should be remembered that Volkswagen registered the eBeetle name last year, so it would surely not hesitate to litigate the case with the Chinese firm.

 

