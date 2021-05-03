Neuralink co-founder leaves Elon Musk's company

May 3, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Max Hodak, co-founder of the neurotechnology company Neuralink , announced on Sunday his departure a couple of weeks ago from the company he opened with Elon Musk .

Some personal news: I am no longer at Neuralink (as of a few weeks ago). I learned a ton there and remain a huge cheerleader for the company! Onward to new things. - Max Hodak (@max_hodak)May 1, 2021

"I learned a lot there and I am still a great 'cheerleader' of the company! We are going for new things," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Founded in 2017, Neuralink is a neurotechnology company specialized in the development of brain-computer interfaces to combat diseases such as Alzheimer's, dementia, paralysis and spinal cord injuries, among others.

Hodak did not specify the reasons for his departure, but a few days ago he went viral when commenting that the company could already build a real Jurassic Park .