Neuralink

Neuralink co-founder leaves Elon Musk's company

Max Hodak left the company that seeks to create interfaces between the human brain and computers.
Next Article
Neuralink co-founder leaves Elon Musk's company
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Max Hodak, co-founder of the neurotechnology company Neuralink , announced on Sunday his departure a couple of weeks ago from the company he opened with Elon Musk .

"I learned a lot there and I am still a great 'cheerleader' of the company! We are going for new things," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Founded in 2017, Neuralink is a neurotechnology company specialized in the development of brain-computer interfaces to combat diseases such as Alzheimer's, dementia, paralysis and spinal cord injuries, among others.

Hodak did not specify the reasons for his departure, but a few days ago he went viral when commenting that the company could already build a real Jurassic Park .

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Save on an annual Entrepreneur Insider membership through 5/8/21. For just $49/yr $39/yr, you’ll enjoy exclusive access to:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Save 20% Now
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Elon Musk's Neuralink Releases Incredible Video of a Monkey Playing Video Games With Its Mind

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Partner Says He Could Build The Real 'Jurassic Park' With Genetically Modified Dinosaurs

News and Trends

The Youngest Billionaire Is No Longer Kylie Jenner - It's an 18-Year-Old From Germany