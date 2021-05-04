Arthya Wealth & Investments Raises $1 Mn In Pre-Series A Funding

May 4, 2021 2 min read

Mumbai-based wealth management and investment advisory firm Arthya Wealth & Investments on Tuesday announced to have raised $1 million in pre-Series A funding led by family offices of industrialist Rishi Kumar Bagla (Bagla Group) and technocrat Krishen Lal Khanna (Trenton Investments).

The funds will be used for strengthening operations, growing the team, and in market expansion.

“We are extremely pleased with the firm validation of our platform and approach towards wealth management from marquee investors and clients across the board. Our organization functions with the motto of Simplifying investing, intelligently. Our endeavor is to plug the quality gap in last-mile delivery of judicious advice. Thus, we are highly focused on our approach and fully dedicated to ‘Advising with Cause’. At Arthya, we call it ‘The Wealth Philosophy’,” said Gaurav Arora, founder, and managing director, Arthya Wealth & Investments.

Arthya Wealth & Investments was founded in 2020 by Gaurav Arora, offers high-quality, open-architecture driven wealth management and investment advisory services spanning domestic and global investments and will soon also launch its PMS offerings.

“Within a very short period, Arthya Wealth has created tremendous value for their clients. Gaurav and his team have demonstrated a winning combination of sharp intellect, knowledge, and business acumen. With a very strong understanding of their clients’ needs and their in-depth expertise, Arthya has the potential to make a significant positive impact in this space,” shared Rishi Kumar Bagla, chairman and managing director, Bagla Group.

Arthya Wealth & Investments offers comprehensive wealth management and investment advisory platform, with expertise across asset classes, and will soon launch its PMS offerings too. It actively uses technology to simplify the platform experience for its clients right from onboarding and transaction execution to comprehensive reporting and tracking of investment portfolios.

“Arthya team’s commitment towards transparently helping clients make prudent investment decisions, their focus on avoiding the pitfalls of sales pressure, and the discernible high quality of investment advice they offer are a few things that struck me about the company. We are excited to be a part of their next phase of growth,” added Krishen Lal Khanna, director, Trenton Investments.

The establishment already has offices in Mumbai, Indore and Nagpur, and will soon expand to other cities like NCR, Bangalore, Pune and Ahmedabad.