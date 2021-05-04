E-commerce Startup KikoTV Secures Funding FromVenture Catalysts And SOSV

May 4, 2021 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Integrated incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts, announced on Tuesday to have participated in a pre-Series funding round in social e-commerce startup KikoTV. Global VC firm SOSV led the round. The round also saw participation from Neil Bahal, chief executive officer, Negen Capital along with other prominent angels.

KikoTV is a live-streaming social e-commerce platform that enables uses to virtually shop, sell, discover, and access entertainment all at once.

“We're excited to be associated with Venture Catalysts and their illustrious group of angel investors. Our plan is to use the funding to speed up the seller onboarding process, develop the product, and expand the team,” commented ShivamVarshney, co-founder and chief executive officer, KikoTV.

Founded by Shivam Varshney, an alumnus of IIT Bombay, and Alok Chawla, an MBA from NMIMS, KikoTV is an application with an innovative intent-based model of live-video commerce which blends shopping and entertainment. Its prominent value proposition leverages advanced technologies to deliver a two-way interactive shopping experience to customers by enabling them to step into a virtual store and interact with as well as receive assistance from the sellers.

“On the back of its unique service offering, KikoTV is poised to disrupt a burgeoning social commerce market whose GMV is currently pegged between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, and is projected to hit $16-20 billion valuation in the next five years. The founding team’s commitment to achieving its short- and long-term goals is commendable and makes us confident in our investment. On our part, we will support them at every step of their growth journey. We wish them continued success,” concluded Anil Jain, co-founder, Venture Catalysts.

KikoTV is poised to disrupt a burgeoning social commerce market whose GMV is currently pegged between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, and is projected to hit $16-20 billion valuation in the next five years