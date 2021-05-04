cryptocurrencies

A boss paid his employee with cryptocurrency and now he wants it back

The employer alleges that the work performed by the man "did not generate any income for the company and he is not doing any follow-up work."
Next Article
A boss paid his employee with cryptocurrency and now he wants it back
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

What would you do if your boss asks for your pay back? A man in the United States claims that his employer asked him back for a payment he received in August last year. The characteristic of this money? They were cryptocurrencies .

After the rebound in this type of currency in recent months, an employer demanded from one of its workers the return of the asset that according to the man, until now known under the pseudonym " Crypto Confused ", has had an increase of 700 percent.

The fact was made known by Quentin Fottrell of The Moneyist . According to what was published, the employer alleges that the work carried out by the man "did not generate any income for the company and he is not doing any follow-up work", which is why he can be paid in US dollars, not in current value of digital currency.

Fottrel explained that making payments to employees in cryptocurrencies is a risky practice for both the employer and the worker. It is important to know that due to the nature of this type of digital currency, there are still many legal issues to be resolved.

Although “Crypto Confused” did not specify which of the digital tokens it is about, Ether could be since it has risen more than 700% since August last year, according to Cointelegraph .

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

cryptocurrencies

UK Discusses Creating 'Britcoin', Its Own Central Bank-Backed Cryptocurrency

cryptocurrencies

What is bitcoin? Why the digital currency became popular

cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies Will Have Their 'Amazon Moment' After Coinbase Debuts on the Stock Market, Analyst Projects