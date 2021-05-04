A boss paid his employee with cryptocurrency and now he wants it back

May 4, 2021 2 min read

What would you do if your boss asks for your pay back? A man in the United States claims that his employer asked him back for a payment he received in August last year. The characteristic of this money? They were cryptocurrencies .

After the rebound in this type of currency in recent months, an employer demanded from one of its workers the return of the asset that according to the man, until now known under the pseudonym " Crypto Confused ", has had an increase of 700 percent.

The fact was made known by Quentin Fottrell of The Moneyist . According to what was published, the employer alleges that the work carried out by the man "did not generate any income for the company and he is not doing any follow-up work", which is why he can be paid in US dollars, not in current value of digital currency.

Fottrel explained that making payments to employees in cryptocurrencies is a risky practice for both the employer and the worker. It is important to know that due to the nature of this type of digital currency, there are still many legal issues to be resolved.

Although “Crypto Confused” did not specify which of the digital tokens it is about, Ether could be since it has risen more than 700% since August last year, according to Cointelegraph .