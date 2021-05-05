VIDEO: Liliana Ibáñez, the fastest swimmer in the history of Mexico

May 5, 2021 3 min read

Liliana Ibáñez is an Olympic swimmer , the fastest in the history of Mexico in the 100 free meters. She has a master's degree in urban development from the University of Texas and is a Y20 Youth Summit delegate.

This Guanajuato swimmer is one of the most outstanding athletes that Mexico has. In October 2020 he had to stop his preparation for the Olympics due to an operation on his right knee. However, Liliana is ready to wait for the meeting in Tokyo, which will be her third Olympic participation after London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Originally from Celaya, Liliana was the top medalist for Mexico at the Barranquilla 2018 Central American Games, where she won five gold medals, one silver and three bronze. However, Liliana knows that in the pool, as in life, a stroke makes a difference and that constant preparation, even when you have an injury, is key to success.

We spoke with Liliana to learn how an Olympic champion managed to physically and mentally succeed despite hardships.

Phrases of the fastest swimmer in Mexico

During her talk, Liliana Ibáñez gave us the following phrases to inspire you:

1. Overcoming Obstacles

"Obstacles are part of my life. The more I hear success stories, the more I understand that they are part of the journey."

2. On the road to success

"Success is not a straight line from where you are to where you want to go. It is a set of swings, ups and downs, full of losses and frustrations followed by success if you try hard enough."

3. About motivation

"If I gave you a summary of my career, you would say 'How do you keep swimming?' My best successes have come after my worst failures. "

4. About mentoring and experience

"You have to surround yourself with people who know. If you can, surround yourself with people who have already achieved it, much better, because you are going to make a lot less mistakes if your whole team was new."

5. On perseverance

"I don't know how to give up. You will never regret not giving up."