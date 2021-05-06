Free Webinar | May 25: How to Grow a Disruptive Software Company & Scale Globally

May 6, 2021 3 min read

Growing a company, let alone scaling globally, is no easy feat. Get the inside scoop on how to do it from a true industry veteran with a storied 30-year career leading cloud software businesses. In the next episode of our Leadership Lessons series, host and Comparably CEO Jason Nazar speaks with Leslie Stretch, President/CEO of Medallia (NYSE: MDLA). As the pioneer and market leader in customer and employee experience and engagement, Medallia collects and analyzes user data and transforms them into actionable insights for company leaders. With over $477 million in annual revenue, and an enterprise value north of $4 billion dollars, Stretch led the San Francisco, Calif.-based SaaS platform to a successful IPO in July 2019. Prior to Medallia, he delivered a 25x increase in value in the public markets during his time as President/CEO of CallidusCloud, culminating in the company’s acquisition by SAP for $2.6 billion in 2018. Stretch will share his most valuable leadership lessons -- from his executive positions at Sun Microsystems and Oracle to his CEO roles. Other topics include:

Listening to the voice of the customer

How to operations in global markets

Preparing to go public

Patent-pending methods for hiring + performance predictions

Best practices for motivating high-performance sales teams

