7 gadgets a millennial mom DOES want as a gift this Mother's Day

As a mom, there is something that upsets me when I look at the gift suggestions for Mother's Day : the insistence on giving away appliances . For a long time, these devices are no longer an option to give on May 10 , much less when the recipient is a millennial mom, modern and technological , who prefers a thousand times to receive the latest gadgets instead of an iron or something similar.

Of course, current appliances are very far from those used by our mothers or grandmothers. Blenders have been replaced by smart processors , ovens by air fryers, and irons by clothes that don't need to be ironed (thank you!).

Many moms agree that it does not matter if the new air fryer is a marvel, if they took out a kitchen robot that prepares three hundred dishes with the push of a button, or if such a SmartTV comes with an app that guesses the thought: they are still household appliances .

This is not to say that such gadgets are bad, in fact they can be quite useful. Maybe a homemade ice cream made in 2 minutes or some fat-free French fries can make me happy. But in the end they are appliances for the house, not for me .

Another questionable gift is gadgets for the office or too functional: computers, tablets, smartphones, object-tracking devices or a smart assistant. Although they can be of great help to a professional home office mom, they are quite impersonal and shouldn't be an option unless she specifically asks for them .

Therefore, here are some gifts that a young mother and a fan of technology does want to receive this May 10 (or any day of the year, do not limit yourself). Look at the list and forget about arriving with a wireless speaker, a virtual assistant owned by Alexa, or any other gadget that will eventually be used by the whole family. Find something that is just for her , she deserves it.

1. Garmin Venu Smartwatch

Garmin Venue model smartwatch. Image via Amazon

There are already countless options on the market, but there is one any mom would love: the Venu smartwatch from Garmin . It is a smartwatch with the latest technology: AMOLED color screen with improved graphics, music storage with a capacity of up to 650 songs, tracking and security functions, GPS and contactless payments. It also monitors energy levels, blood oxygen saturation, hydration, stress, respiration, sleep, and heart rate. Plus, it's perfect for fitness moms , offering over 20 pre-installed sports apps, personalized on-screen training sessions, and even personal trainer. You can get it here .

2. Sunglasses with Bose Frames Soprano or Tenor audio

Bose Frames Soprano Audio Sunglasses. Image via Amazon

These sophisticated glasses combine elegant style with sublime audio. They have black polarized polycarbonate lenses with a High-Gloss Black finish, are shock and scratch resistant, and block 99% of UVA / UVB rays. They include the exclusive Open Ear Audio technology, rechargeable battery that gives you up to 5.5 hours of playback, advanced microphone system, Bluetooth range of up to 30 feet and touch controls. Find the Soprano (round) model here , or the Tenor (square) model here .

3. Fitbit Luxe

Fitbit Luxe. Image via Amazon

The second Fitbit product after being bought by Google , after launching the Fitbit Ace 3, for children. The Fitbit Luxe has become one of the favorite fit bands of moms, since it registers the exercise with a trendy-minimalist touch. It comes with a silicone strap in different colors, or a gold link bracelet, very elegant! It has an AMOLED touch screen and a battery that promises up to 5 days of autonomy per charge. This device monitors heart rate, stress, oxygen saturation, sleep quality, menstrual health, and physical activity - steps, calories, pace, distance, and more. Accurately detects up to 20 types of exercise such as running, walking, swimming, rowing, and skiing, among others.

Unlike predecessors like the Fitbit Charge 4 , this one does not have a GPS or NFC chip to make contactless payments.

Find the Fitbit Luxe in black here , though it's also available in white / gold and orchid pink .

4. Dyson supersonic hair dryer

Dyson supersonic hair dryer. Image via Amazon

It's the Rolls-Royce of tumble dryers! This wonder dries your hair in half the time of any other and is designed so edgy that it looks like a decorative piece. Its controlled high speed burst and adjustable temperature help create a smooth, natural finish with volume and shape. It features a redesigned and improved diffuser to create defined curls and waves, plus multiple interchangeable nozzles for different effects. Get it here .

5. Kindle Paperwhite e-reader

Kindle Paperwhite e-reader. Image via Amazon

If mom loves to read but can't carry books around, this gadget will delight her. The Kindle Paperwhite is lighter and thinner than other models, it is waterproof, and the battery promises to last for weeks (not days). It has a 6-inch screen with 300 dpi glare-free resolution, on which you can read as if it were printed paper under all types of lighting, even in bright sunlight. It is available with 8 or 32 GB of storage and gives you access to more than 5.5 million books in the Amazon library. You can find it here .

6. Sports band with Lavince wireless earbuds for sleeping or exercising

Sports band with Lavince wireless headphones. Picture via Amazon .

Moms walk from one place to another and many of us could use these headphones that look like a hair band. This sports headband allows you to listen to music while keeping your hair under control and protecting from sweat. It has a microphone to answer calls and wireless technology 5.0 that connects with any smartphone or tablet with Bluetooth. It has a wireless range of 13.6 m and a rechargeable LiPO battery that lasts up to 10 hours playing music. Its thickness of only 0.6 cm and ultra-flat headphones make it super comfortable to sleep, as they also block ambient noise (snoring, for example). You can get it here .

7. FOREO Luna Mini 3 Sonic Cleaner

FOREO Luna Mini 3. Images via Amazon .

Moms have very little time to take care of ourselves and this little device will make those minutes of me-time the maximum. The Luna Mini 3 Smart Facial Cleansing Electric Brush removes 99.5% of sweat, oil, dirt and dead cells from pores, leaving skin fresh, healthy and smooth. It has extra-soft, ultra-hygienic and non-porous silicone filaments that does not accumulate bacteria, and its T-Sonic pulsations can be regulated in 12 intensities. It has an app that helps you detect the needs of your skin and configure your beauty routine. Or you can use the Glow Boost mode, for a quick and effective cleaning in just 30 seconds. If you want to give pure happiness to mom, check it out here .