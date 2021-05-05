Coronavirus

Burger King sparks controversy for offering its restaurants as a classroom

Given the delayed return to classrooms, Burger King announced that his premises will be available as a classroom in the Dominican Republic and social media users accuse him of taking advantage of the pandemic.
Image credit: Burguer King RD vía Twitter

Entrepreneur Staff
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The fast food chain Burger King launched a campaign to offer its restaurants as a classroom in the Dominican Republic. This sparked controversy and outrage on social networks , as they accuse the company of taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic and the delayed return to the classroom in the country.

Under the slogan 'Let's turn on education!' , Burger King invited students and teachers to use their premises to resume face-to-face classes.

"From tomorrow all Burger King become classrooms," announced the fast food chain in a Twitter thread.

“From tomorrow our restaurants will be available from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm to continue the education of the children. Complying with all social distancing measures, temperature measurements and mandatory use of a mask, following public health requirements ” , added the company.

Part of the controversy was that Burger King added to his publication the hashtag #AbranLasAulas , used by organizations that demand the reopening of schools.

As in most of the world, this measure was imposed by the Dominican government to contain the contagion of Covid-19. However, as in other countries, society is divided between those who demand an end to the restrictions and those who prefer that they remain in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

The comments against Burger King did not wait

“What a shame that a company like that involves children in an unseemly way in a purely adult issue. A creeping manipulation. They should be intervened and face consequences. A real abuse! " wrote user Vladimir Aracena .

Another user questioned the company's decision and the timing of the campaign: "On the other hand, why didn't they offer it since the beginning of the school year? Where thousands of children did not have Internet to take virtual classes, how nice to press now ”He wrote .

While some wondered if the Ministry of Education approved Burger King's proposal, there were those who defended it.

So far, Burger King has not launched this initiative in other Latin American countries, but we can't help but wonder what would happen if they also offered their restaurants as classrooms in Mexico? Would you take your children to take classes at Burger King?

