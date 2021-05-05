Coronavirus

BioNTech founders expect the pandemic to be under control by 2022

The idea is to vaccinate as many people as possible to achieve global herd immunity.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Like Bill Gates, the founders of BioNTech , the laboratory responsible for one of the vaccines against COVID-19 , hope that the pandemic will be controlled by 2022 when high levels of vaccination are reached.

They estimate that for the following year so many developed and developing countries will achieve high vaccination rates and a high percentage of herd immunity.

Ugur Sahin, head of the German company, commented that the results are already beginning to be seen in places like the United States and Europe where a large number of vaccines have been applied and social distancing measures have been maintained.

However, it is more difficult to achieve herd immunity in places where there are almost no vaccines and maintaining social distancing measures is not an option.

The official added that vaccines have to be ensured for the different countries of the world, otherwise no one will be safe, since for the disease to be controlled there must be a high herd immunity on the planet.

