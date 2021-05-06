Amazfit Bip U Pro: An Affordable Smartwatch for Gen-Z

May 6, 2021 5 min read

A few months back, Huami rolled its much-anticipated smartwatch Amazfit Bip U, which made its mark in the smartwatch market. But in no time, the smart wearable technology company has come up with an upgraded version of its smartwatch called Amazfit Bip U Pro.

To tap the Gen-Z market, the company has priced the watch less than INR 5,000, which will surely be a deal-breaker.

In terms of design, display and looks, there isn’t much difference between Amazfit Bip U Pro and Amazfit Bip U. However, the most noticeable addition in the company's latest budget smartwatch is the built-in GPS and support to Amazon Alexa voice assistant, which is still missing in many of the watches priced under INR 5,000.

Huami floated the Amazfit smartwatches to cater to activity and fitness tracking, and we can say Amazfit Bip U Pro fits reasonably well in this series. To cater to all people from all walks of life, Amazfit Bip U Pro is packed with 60 dedicated sports modes such as dance, cricket, equestrian and curling.

Design and display

Amazfit Bip U Pro has a 1.43-inch display with a 302 x 302 resolution and a coat of Gorilla Glass 3 that acts as a protection against regular scratches. There is a silicone strap attached to the dial to make it look classy. The Bip U Pro comes in pink, black, and in fetching green shades.

The 1.43-inch display has large bezels around it, coupled with a digital crown-style button on the right side. The side button can perform multiple operations like turning on the screen, opening the menu, powering on, going back, and more. Even the long-press functionality of the side button can be customized as per the user’s need.

There is a BioTracker 2 PPG biological optical sensor, a SpO2 monitor, a 5ATM water resistance rating, and a built-in GPS on the back of the watch. Interestingly, to make it a daily-use watch, the smartwatch is designed in a way that it weighs just 31g.

Features

The screen is prized with HD color 1.43-inch size that further supports 24/7 HR monitoring, 5ATM water resistance with swim tracking, and a blood oxygen monitor. Its 5ATM water resistance feature allows users to track swimming even at depths of up to 50m. Also, there are sleep and stress monitoring features that are based upon a number of biometric recordings.

After selecting any activity from the sports mode, the smartwatch kicks in and automatically deploys the in-built GPS functionality to keep up with the accuracy or performance. All the activity tracking feeds are stored in the physiological activity indicator (PAI) that can be tracked based upon the score.

Then comes the sleep tracking feature, which works more likely the same as on other smartwatches. Right from tracking the sleep stages to total sleep and time awake, it goes on to track naps also. Amazfit Bip U Pro also offers an advanced sleep tracking feature that will help you analyze sleep duration trends, average deep sleep performance, and time to fall asleep. However, this feature does impact the battery life.

Amazfit Bip U Pro even tracks the menstrual cycle, which can further help the user predict the next fertile period and estimated ovulation date. Menstrual cycle tracking is fast becoming a stranded feature among all the smartwatches of today’s generation.

For personalization, the user can switch between numerous watch faces found on the Zeep app. Still, if the user longs more, he always has the option to create a personalized face using your own photos. And to bar the sleep annoyance, the user can opt for Do Not Disturb mode, which disables the motion-based screen wake feature.

Battery

Battery life is another sphere where Amazfit Bip U Pro wins over many of its competitors. It packs in a 230mAh battery that offers an excellent nine-day battery life that can reflect a silver lining for many users. But with regular use of built-in GPS and Alexa, the smartwatch’s battery life can be curtailed at seven days.

Its charger comes with magnetic pogo pins attached to the smartwatch’s backside and takes about 2 hours to charge fully.

Final Verdict

In reality, the smartwatch is a powerhouse with a number of features, which undoubtedly add to the upper hand this smartwatch holds in the pricing segment.

Amazfit Bip U Pro is a must to consider the option for everyone who tends to go on a smart fitness traverse. The smartwatch offers multiple modes and functionalities, but sometimes, it won’t register to pinpoint accuracy with next-gen stats, which can be somewhat annoying for professional athletes.

The Amazfit Bip U Pro is well packed to take on the likes of similar budget-centric smartwatches like Realme Watch S and Noise Colorfit Pro 2.

