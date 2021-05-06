Facebook Announces its 2021 Community Accelerator

May 6, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Facebook announced the 2021 Community Accelerator , which will award a total of $ 7.5 million to help leaders around the world harness the power of their community to turn ideas into action. The global program will last eight months and participants will receive training, mentoring, and funds to invest in an initiative that expands the positive impact of their community. It will have three moments for the communities: strengthen their Groups, plan their initiative and execute the plan.

“At Facebook we are committed to supporting community leaders through resources and tools. With the second edition of the Community Accelerator, we are investing and training leaders to grow and maintain meaningful communities that have a positive impact on people's lives, "explained Leticia Jauregui, Manager of Alliances with Communities for Latin America of Facebook. "In Latin America this time, we are also excited because the leaders of Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Mexico and Brazil can apply."



Depositphotos.com

Those selected will each receive up to $ 50,000 to help fund work that advances their community's goals, as well as support the leaders who foster, motivate, build bridges, and drive change. A subset of communities will also be eligible to receive a share of $ 1 million in additional funding.