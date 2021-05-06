These Are The Top Consumer Cyclical Mutual Funds

May 6, 2021 4 min read

Markets usually perform in cycles. This means that there is a growth and decline cycle, but the timing of each stage may vary. Such cycles offer a great opportunity for investors to invest in quality cyclical stocks, whose prices are affected by the macroeconomic and structural changes in the economy. Consumer cyclical stocks are the most popular cyclical stocks as they focus on consumer sector goods. Investing in these stocks offers massive profit potential, but the downside risk is relatively less. If you don’t have much idea on which consumer cyclical stocks to select, then you can also invest in them via mutual funds. Detailed below are the top consumer cyclical mutual funds.

Top Consumer Cyclical Mutual Funds

We have used the past one-year return data (from U.S. News) to rank the top consumer cyclical mutual funds. Following are the top consumer cyclical mutual funds:

Fidelity® Select Consumer Discret Port (FSCPX, 84%)

FSCPX normally invests in companies that manufacture and distribute consumer discretionary products and services. It has a net expense ratio of 0.76% and total assets of $604.69 million. FSCPX has returned 20.90% in the last three years and 18.15% in the last five years. The top three holdings of the fund are Amazon, Tesla and The Home Depot.

Fidelity Advisor® Consumer Disctnry Fd (FCNAX, 84%)

FCNAX normally invests at least 80% of its assets in the securities of companies that manufacture and distribute discretionary products and services. This fund invests in domestic and foreign issuers, and uses fundamental analysis to select the stocks. It has a net expense ratio of 1.06% and total assets of $660.85 million. FCNAX has returned 20.68% in the last three years and 17.86% in the last five years. The top three holdings of the fund are Amazon, Tesla and The Home Depot.

Fidelity® Select Retailing Portfolio (FSRPX, 90%)

FSRPX primarily invests in the common stocks of companies engaged in merchandising finished goods and services. It has a net expense ratio of 0.74% and total assets of $4.28 billion. FSRPX has returned 25.17% in the last three years and 22.19% in the last five years. The top three holdings of the fund are Amazon, The Home Depot and Lowe's Companies.

Rydex Leisure Fund (RYLSX, 90%)

RYLSX invests in the equity securities of Leisure Companies that trade in the U.S., and in derivatives. It may put money in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) as well. It has a net expense ratio of 1.73% and total assets of $36.49 million. RYLSX has returned 14.85% in the last three years and 13.33% in the last five years. The top three holdings of the fund are The Walt Disney Company, Comcast and Netflix.

Fidelity® Select Leisure Portfolio (FDLSX, 90%)

FDLSX normally invests in the common stocks of companies related to leisure industries. This fund uses fundamental analysis to select the stocks. It has a net expense ratio of 0.75% and total assets of $740.12 million. FDLSX has returned 15.67% in the last three years and 15.44% in the last five years. The top three holdings of the fund are Starbucks, McDonald's and Marriott International.

Rydex Retailing Fund (RYRTX, 99%)

RYRTX largely invests in the equity securities of Retailing Companies that trade in the U.S., as well as in derivatives. It may invest in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). It has a net expense ratio of 1.72% and total assets of $32.20 million. RYRTX has returned 23.47% in the last three years and 15.95% in the last five years. The top three holdings of the fund are Amazon, Walmart and The Home Depot.

Fidelity® Select Construction & Hsg Port (FSHOX, 102%)

FSHOX primarily invests in the securities of companies that deal with the construction of residential, commercial, industrial, and public works facilities. It also invests in companies related to construction and housing products or services. It has a net expense ratio of 0.79% and total assets of $407.46 million. FSHOX has returned 24.05% in the last three years and 18.44% in the last five years. The top three holdings of the fund are Lowe's Companies, The Home Depot and Equity Residential.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Fund (VCDAX, 107%)

VCDAX aims to track the performance of a benchmark index, the MSCI US Investable Market Index/Consumer Discretionary 25/50. It has a net expense ratio of 0.1% and total assets of $5.99 billion. VCDAX has returned 24.83% in the last three years and 20.65% in the last five years. The top three holdings of the fund are Amazon, Tesla, and The Home Depot.

Fidelity® Select Ports Automotive Port (FSAVX, 139%)

FSAVX invests in the common stocks of the domestic and foreign companies that manufacture, market or sell automobiles, trucks, specialty vehicles, parts, tires, or related service. It has a net expense ratio of 0.99% and total assets of $199.70 million. FSAVX has returned 25.90% in the last three years and 19.27% in the last five years. The top three holdings of the fund are Tesla, GM, and Toyota.