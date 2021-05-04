Finance

Coronavirus stimulus check: Why keeping IRS letter is very important

The IRS, so far, has sent out about 163 million stimulus payments under the American Rescue Plan Act. Now, the agency has also started sending the letter, signed by President Joe Biden, to the beneficiaries confirming their payment. It is very important that you keep this IRS letter, in case you haven’t yet received the […]
Next Article
Coronavirus stimulus check: Why keeping IRS letter is very important
Image credit: geralt / Pixabay via Valuewalk

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

The IRS, so far, has sent out about 163 million stimulus payments under the American Rescue Plan Act. Now, the agency has also started sending the letter, signed by President Joe Biden, to the beneficiaries confirming their payment. It is very important that you keep this IRS letter, in case you haven’t yet received the coronavirus stimulus check, or you believe the amount you got is not correct.

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Coronavirus stimulus check: why is IRS letter important?

The letter that the IRS is sending is called Notice 1444-C, and it is signed by Biden. In the previous two rounds, the letters were signed by then President Donald Trump, and were called Notice 1444-A and Notice 1444-B.

These letters inform about the amount that the IRS sent to you and the mode of payment – by mail or direct deposit. Moreover, the letter also advises you to check the Get My Payment tool or contact the IRS in case you haven’t yet got the payment.

“My fellow American, On March 11, 2021, I signed into law the American Rescue Plan, a law that will help vaccinate America and deliver immediate economic relief to hundreds of millions of Americans, including you," the letter also says. The letter is in both English and Spanish.

As said above, you need to keep this letter safe if you haven’t got the payment, or you believe the amount you got is less than what you qualify for. There are many reasons why your coronavirus stimulus check amount could be less, including the IRS didn’t count a new dependent, or your check amount was based on your 2019 return and your income dropped in 2020.

If such is the case, then the IRS letter would be important to use in claiming your missing money. Even those who got the stimulus check of the right amount, the IRS asks them to hold on to the letter for their 2021 tax records.

What if you didn’t get or misplaced the letter?

If you haven’t got the IRS letter or you somehow misplaced it, you shouldn’t worry. You can access the needed information from your federal tax account using the IRS website. In case you don’t have an account with the IRS, you can easily create one by going to the IRS account page.

To set up the account, you will need your tax and financial information, an email address and a mobile phone number. The whole registration process could take about 15 minutes to complete. In the case of married couples filing jointly, each spouse will have to log in to their own account.

If you moved to a new address since the last tax season, then it is very likely that the letter could be delivered to your last known address. To avoid such a situation, you should update your address with the IRS, as well as with USPS (if you haven't done so already).

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Save on an annual Entrepreneur Insider membership through 5/8/21. For just $49/yr $39/yr, you’ll enjoy exclusive access to:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Save 20% Now
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Financial Empowerment Means Asking for the Salary You Deserve. Many Don't Know How.

Finance

Shake Shack Pulls Back Despite Signs Of Business Rebound 

Finance

Hilton Slides Thursday After Missing Earnings Estimates