Starbucks employees complain about this trend

Can you imagine ordering a drink with more than 30 ingredients? No, well apparently this is the latest trend for some Starbucks customers. "On today's episode of why I want to quit my job," Twitter user @ProjectJosiee wrote, attaching a photo of an ice cold drink with a long list of special requests.

Although currently the tweet is no longer available, it quickly went viral and obtained more than 52 thousand retweets and 336 thousand likes, according to it. People . In responses to this message, other cafeteria workers began to share their experiences with these types of orders.

Even American actress, comedian and writer Ashley Nicole Black commented, “I knew it had to be an application request. No one would command that out loud by making eye contact. " However, another user responded to his tweet with another photo of a long list of ingredients that said: "You would be surprised a lady ordered this in person with a completely serious face."

And what does the company say about these types of drinks?

According to Fox News , the coffee company, commented that there are more than 170 thousand ways in which baristas can personalize drinks with a wide variety of milks, syrups, coffee options, toppings. Also, the company added that if consumers want a drink that is not on their menu, they should know the recipe well so that the barista can prepare it to perfection for them.

