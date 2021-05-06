Starbucks

Starbucks employees complain about this trend

A barista posted a photo of a drink that contained many ingredients.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Can you imagine ordering a drink with more than 30 ingredients? No, well apparently this is the latest trend for some Starbucks customers. "On today's episode of why I want to quit my job," Twitter user @ProjectJosiee wrote, attaching a photo of an ice cold drink with a long list of special requests.

Although currently the tweet is no longer available, it quickly went viral and obtained more than 52 thousand retweets and 336 thousand likes, according to it. People . In responses to this message, other cafeteria workers began to share their experiences with these types of orders.

Even American actress, comedian and writer Ashley Nicole Black commented, “I knew it had to be an application request. No one would command that out loud by making eye contact. " However, another user responded to his tweet with another photo of a long list of ingredients that said: "You would be surprised a lady ordered this in person with a completely serious face."

And what does the company say about these types of drinks?

According to Fox News , the coffee company, commented that there are more than 170 thousand ways in which baristas can personalize drinks with a wide variety of milks, syrups, coffee options, toppings. Also, the company added that if consumers want a drink that is not on their menu, they should know the recipe well so that the barista can prepare it to perfection for them.

And you, how do you like your drink?

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Save on an annual Entrepreneur Insider membership through 5/8/21. For just $49/yr $39/yr, you’ll enjoy exclusive access to:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Save 20% Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starbucks

How the First Starbucks in the World Came to Be

Starbucks

For This Reason, Starbucks of Dublin Was Fined More Than $ 14,000 for a Drawing on a Glass.

Starbucks

Starbucks barista claims she was fired for not wanting to wear a 'Pride' shirt