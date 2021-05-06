Google

Google sued for 'pirating' Mexican movies on YouTube

Spanish producer Carlos Vasallo filed the lawsuit against the two Alphabet companies in Florida.
Google sued for 'pirating' Mexican movies on YouTube
Image credit: Vía Cine Premiere

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Cine Premiere

Google faces a lawsuit, in a federal court in Florida, by the Spanish audiovisual producer Carlos Vasallo , who accuses the company of allegedly exploiting the piracy of his films on the famous video website. According to information issued by reporter Peter Hayes from the Bloomberg portal, Vasallo claims to have "the world's largest collection of Mexican and Latin American films."

Within the lawsuit filed last Monday, May 3, Carlos Vasallo's company, whose name responds to Athos Overseas, affirms that Google has allowed the films of its property to be shown on the YouTube platform to generate income without making any license payment . "The films have been viewed countless times on YouTube and have generated significant income for the defendants," the lawsuit document said. " Google and YouTube have been unfairly enriched by the intentional misappropriation of the films , causing Athos to suffer a loss in the value of the collection," adds ( via ).

In the lawsuit, it can also be read that said collection of films are "a valuable part of Mexico's Golden Age" and that Carlos Slim had even offered Vasallo more than $ 100 million for the entire series of films ( via ).

Who is Carlos Vasallo?

Currently, Carlos Vasallo is CEO and president of América CV Network. But since 1975 he has been in charge of founding and directing various companies focused on audiovisual production such as American General Films USA, Mexican Home Video, Video Universal México, América Home Video, Films Nacionales, Cinematec Video, Connoisseur Video, Top Entertainment, Cine Estelar, Cinema Nostalgia and the television channel Vasallo Vision ( via ).

